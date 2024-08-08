Marc McNulty had a good goal scoring record with Pompey. He's now joined a club hopeful of qualifying for the group stages of the UEFA Europa League. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A former Pompey striker is on the move again and this time it's to a club playing in UEFA's second tier competition.

Former Pompey striker Marc McNulty is getting another chance of playing professional football after joining League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers.

The 31-year-old has joined Shamrock, who are competing in the UEFA Europa League this evening (August 8). They face Slovenian side NK Celje in the first leg out in Slovenia, and the Irish side know that if they can overcome them over two legs, then they will at least be guaranteed a place in Europe's third tier club competition, the UEFA Conference League.

McNulty will unfortunately not make his European bow against Celje, but could make his debut against Drogheda United in a league fixture on Sunday. If Shamrock progress, then they will play either Malmo or PAOK in the play-off round of the Europa League, and that is when McNulty could make his debut on the European stage. Should Shamrock go out to Celje, then they would play the winners of the tie between Ordabasy (Kazakhstan) and Pyunik (Armenia).

The former Pompey striker had been a free agent this summer after leaving 'The Spartans', a club in the fourth tier of Scottish football. He has been training at the Tallaght Stadium in hope for a contract and has since done enough to earn a contract. His move to Shamrock is subject to international clearance, and that is why he is unable to make his debut this evening.

“We’re delighted," said manager Stephen Bradley to the official club website about the signing.

"Marc was in with us a few weeks ago, he trained with us for just over a week and we liked what we saw. It was former Rovers player Enda Stevens who put him onto us having mentioned him to me a few months back.

"But these things can take time as Marc was playing in the States and back home in Scotland. So we followed up, Enda really liked and recommended him, so when we got Marc in we saw why. So he’s done well and we’re delighted to get him in.”

McNulty was a popular figure at Pompey after playing for them in the 2015/16 season. He joined on loan from Sheffield United and was prolific during his time at Fratton Park, scoring 12 goals in 34 games in League Two.

Portsmouth didn't get promoted despite finishing in the play-off places and he would later join Bradford City in League One. The other clubs in his career during his time in England included Coventry City, Reading and Sunderland. He had two separate loan spells at Hibs, and got 12 goals in 25 games for the Edinburgh outfit.