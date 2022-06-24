That’s according to Sky Sports, who report Michael Edwards has received an approach from the 2021 Champions League winners, who have identified the supremo to lead the club’s footballing strategy under their new owners.

Since the Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club from Roman Abramovic, the American has begun an overhaul of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, which has seen chairman Bruce Buck and recruitment specialist Marina Granovskaia depart.

It’s claimed Boehly is an admirer of the Merseyside clubs’ strategy under the Fareham resident, with the London club looking to engage with the 42-year-old in the coming days.

However, it’s believed Edwards is looking to take a break from football after he ended an almost 11-year association with the Anfield giants.

During that time he became an instrumental cog in Jurgen Klopp’s machine – helping them become Premier League and Champions League winners.

He was credited with unearthing and striking high-profile transfers in recent years, including the arrivals of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson.

But after Edwards decided not to extend his stay with the Reds, a swathe of European powerhouses have declared their interest in his services.

Michael Edwards has been at Liverpool for almost 11 years. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Now, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen.

Although the Red Devils are looking to reshape their structure behind-the-scenes, their current set-up contradicts that – with John Murtough already in the role of director of football and Andy O’Boyle his deputy.

Interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs marks an incredible rise through the game’s ranks for Edwards, after he was appointed Pompey’s prozone analyst under Harry Redknapp in 2003.

He then enjoyed the role for five years until he departed Fratton Park in 2008, before reuniting with the ex-West Ham boss at Spurs in 2009.

A move to Liverpool followed in 2011 as he was appointed as their head of performance analysis – the same role he fulfilled at White Hart Lane.