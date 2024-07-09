Middlesbrough arrival’s exciting Portsmouth promise ahead of Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sammy Silvera has laid down his ambition to thrill Pompey fans after his Fratton arrival.

And the Middlesbrough man has stated his determination to bring goals and assists to the table for his new loan side in the Championship.

Silvera has set the bar high following his eye-catching loan arrival for the campaign ahead, as his new side prepare for their return to the second tier.

The 23-year-old arrives with a reputation for direct running and putting opponents on the back foot, after joining Boro from A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners last year.

And Silvera has set out his intentions to deliver a brand of football to get Pompey fans on their feet next term.

He said: ‘I want to help the team with goals and assists. That’s something I can work on, for sure.

‘Coming from the A-League to the Championship was a tough transition.

‘It’s a big jump, but I feel like I’ve adapted really well and had a decent turnaround in terms of goals and assists last season - but I’m looking to add on to that.

‘I want to bring excitement and enjoyment, that’s a massive factor for me.

‘I like to impress myself 1v1, that’s one of my specialities. Hopefully that will come out with more consistent game time.

‘I want to be effective and bring goals and assists to this club.’

Silvera picked up decent experience of the Championship last year amid 42 outings for Boro, with 38 of those appearances coming in the league.

He feels his new team are arriving at a level they need to relish next term, with some huge operators to go up against.

Silvera added: ‘The teams are massive. There are a lot of clubs there who should be Premier League clubs.

‘But Pompey is a massive club. We’re a massive club who’ve been there and done it.

‘There’s a level here we have an ambition to reach.

‘The league is relentless and the fans are, too - look at Leeds in the first game. It’s a good start to the season.

‘We have to relish it - there’s 35,000 or so there. We’re looking forward to it.’