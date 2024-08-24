Middlesbrough v Portsmouth injury news as 10 out and 4 doubts

Newcomer Josh Murphy caught the eye for Pompey during pre-season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey make the long trip up north to Teesside as they play Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship.

Middlesbrough is the second longest away trip of the season for Pompey with only Sunderland further away from their Fratton Park base. Boro have one win and one draw this season, having opened their campaign with a win against Swansea City, but suffered defeat against Derby County last weekend.

Pompey haven't played Middlesbrough since March 2012, and back then Boro won 3-1. In fact, Pompey are winless in their last five against the opposition, with their last win being in September 2008 when the two were in the Premier League.

You have to go back to August 2006 for Pompey's last win away at Middlesbrough. Harry Redknapp got the better of future England boss Gareth Southgate by beating him 4-0 with Kanu, Benjani and Svetoslav Todorov on target that day. Can Pompey get a rare away win up in the North East? Here’s the latest team news ahead of kick-off.

Pompey team news

Club captain Marlon Pack passed the concussion protocol rules that the EFL have in place. He is a slight doubt for the game however as the knock-on effect from last week is he has pain around the neck and back area, which has limited him to just a couple of days training.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara joined earlier this week and has had a pre-season with Borussia Dortmund, but unfortunately not a lot of minutes. John Mousinho said the 19-year-old won't be 'match fit' but that they will try and get him to the levels required to play Championship football soon.

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte is back and available for selection after recovering from illness. He played against Millwall, but was absent against Luton Town last weekend.

Tom McIntyre will be unavailable for selection but he is closing on a return. He's began some light work but is a week or so away from participating in full training. Tom Lowery underwent a scan and no issues arose, with the midfielder back in training last Friday. He should be available for selection after a recent injury scare.

As for striker Kusini Yengi, he's getting 'very close' to playing but Middlesbrough will come too soon. He has been given an outside chance of making a return against Sunderland next week.

Summer signing Jacob Farrell has yet to take part in contact training and so he won't play a part. It is hoped he could make a recovery over the international break.

Regan Poole is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury against Chesterfield last November, and he's stepping up his recovery. He won't be available for Middlesbrough, but a return is in sight.

Josh Murphy remains sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in Pompey's final game of pre-season against Charlton Athletic. Striker Colby Bishop is recovering at home after undergoing an operation on his heart.

Australian international Sammy Silvera is on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough, and as the terms of the agreement, he will be unable to play against his parent club. Out: McIntyre, Yengi, Silvera, Farrell, Murphy, Poole, Bishop. Doubt: Pack.

Middlesbrough team news

According to Teesside Live, Rav van den Berg, Riley McGree and Jonny Howson will all be assessed. All three weren't a part of the opening training session at the Riverside Stadium in the week.

Club captain Howson missed the defeat to Derby County after suffering a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup win against Leeds United. He's likely to be out of contention for the game against Pompey, but Michael Carrick has given him a chance.

Marcus Forss and Tommy Smith are Boro's long term absentees. A hamstring injury brought an early end to Forss' campaign last season, and that has continued on in to this term. Smith suffered an Achilles injury last October, and has been on the long road to recovery.

Alex Bangura is another absentee as he was seen in a cast and requiring the use of crutches after undergoing surgery for an Achilles injury. Luckily for Boro, Lukas Engel has managed to overcome a fractured wrist, and he should feature.

Out: Marcus Forss, Tommy Smith, Alex Bangura. Doubt: Rav van den Berg, Riley McGree and Jonny Howson