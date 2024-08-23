Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Carrick has praised John Mousinho’s efforts in ensuring Pompey’s bright start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign

Portsmouth are soon to begin their travel up to Middlesbrough to face Michael Carrick’s side in their third game of the Championship 2024/25 campaign and the former Manchester United star has admitted it is set to be a ‘tough’ test.

It’s been a promising start for Pompey, who recently welcomed their 11th new signing of the summer transfer window as they went toe-to-toe against promotion-hopefuls Leeds United at Elland Road, securing a 3-3 draw, before keeping the formerly Premier League side Luton Town restricted to a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad are now, however, back on the road and are to take on a side with one win and one defeat from their opening fixtures. After securing a home win against Swansea on the first day of the new campaign, Middlesbrough then suffered a 1-0 defeat to newly promoted side Derby County.

Pompey and Boro have not played each other since 2012, with their last match ending in a 3-1 defeat to Blues. But, while history favours the Wearside club in terms of games won (42), Carrick is all too aware that the clash at the Riverside is not going to be an easy ride.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the head coach of Pompey’s upcoming opponent said: “On paper, it’s a really tough start for (Pompey) but I think the results and going to Leeds, scoring three goals; a good performance against Luton last week - credit to the manager and to the team.

“I think to come to the new league and approach it the way they have, attacked it the way they have, and play it expansive and attacking and putting a lot of bodies forward. Credit to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they’ve approached it really well and have had a really good start so we definitely know we’re in for a really tough game. Credit to them for the start they’ve had so far, it’s been good to watch from my perspective and see how they’ve gone about it.”