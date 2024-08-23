'Really tough game' - Middlesbrough boss on Portsmouth's 2024/25 Championship start ahead of clash
Portsmouth are soon to begin their travel up to Middlesbrough to face Michael Carrick’s side in their third game of the Championship 2024/25 campaign and the former Manchester United star has admitted it is set to be a ‘tough’ test.
It’s been a promising start for Pompey, who recently welcomed their 11th new signing of the summer transfer window as they went toe-to-toe against promotion-hopefuls Leeds United at Elland Road, securing a 3-3 draw, before keeping the formerly Premier League side Luton Town restricted to a 0-0 draw.
The squad are now, however, back on the road and are to take on a side with one win and one defeat from their opening fixtures. After securing a home win against Swansea on the first day of the new campaign, Middlesbrough then suffered a 1-0 defeat to newly promoted side Derby County.
Pompey and Boro have not played each other since 2012, with their last match ending in a 3-1 defeat to Blues. But, while history favours the Wearside club in terms of games won (42), Carrick is all too aware that the clash at the Riverside is not going to be an easy ride.
Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the head coach of Pompey’s upcoming opponent said: “On paper, it’s a really tough start for (Pompey) but I think the results and going to Leeds, scoring three goals; a good performance against Luton last week - credit to the manager and to the team.
“I think to come to the new league and approach it the way they have, attacked it the way they have, and play it expansive and attacking and putting a lot of bodies forward. Credit to them.
“I think they’ve approached it really well and have had a really good start so we definitely know we’re in for a really tough game. Credit to them for the start they’ve had so far, it’s been good to watch from my perspective and see how they’ve gone about it.”
