Sammy Silvera’s disappointing Pompey stay is over.

The Australian winger has been recalled by parent club Middlesbrough - bringing to a close a stay at Fratton Park which fell short of expectations.

And he has now linked up with League One Blackpool for the remainder of the season.

Boro took the opportunity to recall Silvera in the January window, after Blues fans turned on the 24-year-old at Bristol City last month.

That was Silvera’s final outing in a Pompey shirt, after making 13 appearances after his arrival was confirmed in at the start of July.

Mousinho explained that both Pompey and Boro felt it was the correct call to cut short Silvera’s time at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘I think it was the right decision for the player and the club. Sammy did everything he could for us but unfortunately it didn’t work out.

‘There were a load of factors at play there, so we thought it was the right thing and Middlesbrough thought it was the right thing to reset and for him to find something else.’