Middlesbrough winger’s Portsmouth career over after ill-fated Fratton stay - and joins League One club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Australian winger has been recalled by parent club Middlesbrough - bringing to a close a stay at Fratton Park which fell short of expectations.
And he has now linked up with League One Blackpool for the remainder of the season.
Boro took the opportunity to recall Silvera in the January window, after Blues fans turned on the 24-year-old at Bristol City last month.
The travelling fans sang ‘send him back’ to the former Central Coast Mariners, as he was withdrawn in the 3-0 defeat at Ashton Gate.
That was Silvera’s final outing in a Pompey shirt, after making 13 appearances after his arrival was confirmed in at the start of July.
Hopes were high about the impact the Australian international would make at PO4, after he got 48 Championship appearances under his belt in his first season in English football - bagging six goals.
Silvera’s Pompey career never truly got going, however, as he failed to register a goal or assist in his time as part of John Mousinho’s squad.
Mousinho explained that both Pompey and Boro felt it was the correct call to cut short Silvera’s time at Fratton Park.
He said: ‘I think it was the right decision for the player and the club. Sammy did everything he could for us but unfortunately it didn’t work out.
‘There were a load of factors at play there, so we thought it was the right thing and Middlesbrough thought it was the right thing to reset and for him to find something else.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.