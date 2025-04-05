Millwall v Portsmouth injury news as 12 out and 3 doubts

The Blues face Millwall today as they look to build on last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Blackburn at Fratton Park.

Heading into today’s fixture at The Den, John Mousinho’s men sit five points clear of the relegation zone in 17th as the battle for survival continues.

Although Pompey have been picking up results at PO4, the away form is an area of concern having picked up two wins on their travels this term.

A much-needed result against the Lions this afternoon will be top of the agenda as the Blues bid to maintain their Championship status.

Here’s the latest injury news from both camps.

Millwall v Pompey team news

Paddy Lane - Out The winger continues to work his way back from a season-ending hamstring injury in January, with pre-season the expected date of his return.

Camiel Neghli - Out The winger, who arrived for a club-record fee in January, is still two weeks away from returning from an ankle injury, according to Neil.