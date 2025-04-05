Millwall v Portsmouth injury news as 12 out and 3 doubts

Pompey are back on the road this afternoon as they make the trip to south London.

The Blues face Millwall today as they look to build on last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Blackburn at Fratton Park.

Heading into today’s fixture at The Den, John Mousinho’s men sit five points clear of the relegation zone in 17th as the battle for survival continues.

Although Pompey have been picking up results at PO4, the away form is an area of concern having picked up two wins on their travels this term.

A much-needed result against the Lions this afternoon will be top of the agenda as the Blues bid to maintain their Championship status.

Here’s the latest injury news from both camps.

Millwall v Pompey team news

Millwall v Pompey team news

The winger continues to work his way back from a season-ending hamstring injury in January, with pre-season the expected date of his return.

2. Paddy Lane - Out

The winger continues to work his way back from a season-ending hamstring injury in January, with pre-season the expected date of his return.

The winger, who arrived for a club-record fee in January, is still two weeks away from returning from an ankle injury, according to Neil.

3. Camiel Neghli - Out

The winger, who arrived for a club-record fee in January, is still two weeks away from returning from an ankle injury, according to Neil.

The Aussie centre-back is another member of Mousinho’s squad to be ruled out for the campaign after he picked up an ankle injury back in February.

4. Hayden Matthews - Out

The Aussie centre-back is another member of Mousinho's squad to be ruled out for the campaign after he picked up an ankle injury back in February.

