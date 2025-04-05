Millwall v Portsmouth injury news as 12 out and 3 doubts

The Blues face Millwall today as they look to build on last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Blackburn at Fratton Park.
Heading into today’s fixture at The Den, John Mousinho’s men sit five points clear of the relegation zone in 17th as the battle for survival continues.
Although Pompey have been picking up results at PO4, the away form is an area of concern having picked up two wins on their travels this term.
Join Neil Allen and Jordan Cross every week for an in-depth read on the Blues with our new premium newsletter Pompey Talk - here’s where to sign up
A much-needed result against the Lions this afternoon will be top of the agenda as the Blues bid to maintain their Championship status.
Here’s the latest injury news from both camps.
Your next Pompey read: How Portsmouth rank as Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ side with Leeds United, Derby County, Cardiff City and Co
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.