Pompey linked Arsenal striker striker ‘agrees’ move to League One rivals

Pompey linked striker Nathan Butler-Oyedji is to join Cheltenham Town on a season-long loan, according to reports.

Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Butler-Oyedji had been in talks with Pompey and Cambridge United, however a move to Fratton Park was a 'non-starter'. He was not considered a target for John Mousinho, and had never been on the radar, and so the Robins had a clear path at signing him.

GloucestershireLive report that Butler-Oyedji is is 'set to sign' for Cheltenham, and will return to League One having spent time at Accrington Stanley last season.

Pompey instead signed Tino Anjorin, who joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Thursday. He had been in talks with a move to Hampshire over the last month, and finalised his move yesterday. The Poole-born forward hailed assistant manager Jon Harley for the role that he played in persuadin him to the club.

Meanwhile, ex-Pompey favourite Jamal Lowe is not expected to join Sheffield Wednesday, despite interest being reported in him yesterday. Sister paper The Star report that the Owls are on search for attacking options and had made contact to AFC Bournemouth about aquiring his services. The current state-of-play is that they are not considered 'front-runners-' for Lowe, and may have to look elsewhere.