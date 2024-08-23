Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In-demand Abu Kamara has another admirer supposedly keen to lure him away from Norwich City.

The former Pompey loanee has courted more suitors than a black market Taylor Swift concert ticket his summer, with the Blues well-known addicts of his talent.

Southampton, Hull, Leicester and Stoke have all been linked with the 21-year-old since his 10-goal, 11-assists stay at Fratton Park came to an end at the end of last season - joining the likes of Brentford, Freiburg and Anderlect in signing up to the Kamara fan club.

Of course, the message emanating from Carrow Road has remained consistent throughout - that the young forward remains highy regarded by the Canaries, who want to keep hold of their academy product.

But with Kamara handing in a transfer request this week after failing to start either of Norwich’s opening two games of the Championship season, his desire for a move away has reportedly attracted another impressive would-be groupie - Rangers.

According to Football Scotland, the Ibrox outfit have Kamara on their shortlist of potential transfer targets, with boss Philippe Clement supposedly ready to test Canaries counterpart Johannes Hoff Thorup’s resolve if he can secure moves away for some of his fringe players - including former Norwich forward Todd Cantwell.

The report from north of the border also claims the recently capped England Under-20 international would be available for a fee in the region of £2m, with personal terms something the Scottish giants would not consider an issue.

Plymouth forward Morgan Whittaker and Benfica winger Tiago Gouveia also apparently make up the Gers’ ‘shortlist’ of targets.

The news will hardly go down well with Messrs Mousinho and Hughes at Fratton Park. But while Pompey have never hidden their desire to lure Kamara back to PO4, they’ve also been consistent in their views on a deal happening.

Speaking to The News on Wednesday, Mousinho said: ‘It’s the same spot, it’s the same spot with Abu.

‘I know he’s contracted at Norwich but we don’t mind speaking about him because he was here last year. We’re in exactly the same position with Abu as last week, there’s been no movement on that.’

It’s fair to say a return to Fratton Park for Kamara looks increasingly unlikely, especially if Football Scotland’s reported transfer fee is to be believed.

There’s still a week left to run of the current transfer window. That’s clearly plenty of time for the former Fratton favourite to generate even more interest. At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before Kamara’s supposed ever-growing popularity prompts big-spending Chelsea to muscle their way in for a piece of the action!