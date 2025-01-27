Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are not plotting a sensational return to Fratton Park for Matt Clarke.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Middlesbrough defender, who helped guide the Blues out of League Two in 2016-17 as champions and made 176 appearances for the club over four seasons, was linked with a move back to the south coast over the weekend.

A report claimed that both Pompey and Derby - who the centre-back has also featured for during his career - were vying for his services this month as he struggles for game time at the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has made just 14 Championship appearances for Michael Carrick’s side this term, while he’s remained on the bench for 10 of their past 12 league outings.

That’s led to speculation that the defender could be on the move during the January transfer window, with Boro able to cash in on the former Ipswich and Brighton player before his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

There’s no doubt, a player of Clarke’s calibre would attract interest if Middlesbrough were prepared to let him leave in the coming days, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Yet The News understands Pompey won’t be in any queue of clubs looking to hand the defender much-needed game time away from the Riverside Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, the Blues have seven centre-backs on their books, while midfielder Marlon Pack has also been filling in at centre-half in recent months. That number has swelled during the transfer window following the loan arrival of Rob Atkinson from Bristol City and Monday’s £1.2m signing of Australian international Hayden Matthews from Sydney FC.

Hayden Matthews is Pompey's fourth new arrival of the January transfer window | National World

If anything, the Blues will look to reduce that number over the remaining days of the window rather than add to it further, with either Ryley Towler or Tom McIntyre anticipated to be loaned out before the deadline of 11pm on Monday, February 3.

In addition, the Blues’ remaining resources are expected to be ploughed into their search for attacking reinforcements, with both a right-side winger and central attacking midfielder topping sporting director Rich Hughes’ priority list over the coming days.

When asked about Clarke’s future at the weekend, Carrick told The Northern Echo: ‘It's difficult to say with individuals at this stage of the season.

‘There's a bit to go through this week, a number of lads who we need to think about what's best for us and them and work that out. We'll see how it goes.’