Pompey have clearance to splash the cash as the transfer window reaches a crescendo.

John Mousinho revealed the Blues will be able to bring in players on ‘significant fees’ before the summer window comes to a close.

The News understands there’s already been major offers tabled for players this summer, as sporting director Rich Hughes oversees recruitment activity.

And that will remain the case for Pompey, with just over two weeks remaining to complete squad improvements until the new year.

Mousinho said: ‘Fees are available again and we’ve spent a bit of money so far, it’s just about bringing the right players in to make sure you don’t waste that money.

‘Naturally the more success we have from players we bring in on fees, the more scope we have to spend in the future.

‘The board have been really supportive. Essentially, the take is any player we feel is reasonable or justifiable we’ll go to the board and make a case. In fairness, in my time here, not one of those has been rejected.

‘If we’re looking to purchase a player the recruitment department and executive of the club feel is justifiable, we’ll make the case.

‘We’re not talking about 10s of millions here, but we’re talking about significant fees if we can go to the board and release that money - they have been all ears and never said no to anything so far.’

Since Hughes’ arrival in October 2022, Pompey paid fees to land Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane at the start of 2023.

Last summer Christian Saydee, Kusini Yengi, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scully commanded fees, before the boat was pushed out to bring in Callum Lang, Owen Moxon and Tom McIntyre in January.

Ahead of their Championship return, non-league youngster Reuben Swann, Aussie Jacob Farrell and Danish striker Elias Sorensen are the recruits to come at cost - but that list could well be supplemented.

Mousinho added: ‘Fees are available and have always been available.

‘In my first weekend in the job we spent a significant amount of money on Paddy Lane to bring him in and strengthen us in that January window.

‘We managed to do that last season with a couple of players and the owners put their hands in their pockets in January to bring in the likes of Callum Lang, Owen Moxon and Tom McIntyre. That remains the case now.’