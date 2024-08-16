Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s hopes of signing BW Linz goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid hinge on the Austrian Bundesliga side finding a suitable replacement for their current No1.

According to reports in Austria, the Blues are edging closer to an agreement with the Hofmann Personal Stadion outfit for the 27-year-old. OÖN claim both Pompey and Linz have entered the ‘final negotiations’ stage of the deal, with an agreement on a transfer fee set to be struck.

However, various other news outlets - including Krone.at - are saying Linz won’t sanction the transfer until they have successfully brought in Schmid’s successor. That’s a condition coach Gerald Scheiblehner has insisted sporting director Christoph Schösswendter works to amid ongoing talks between Pompey and the Austrian top-flight side.

Speaking on the subject, this week, Scheiblehner said: ‘It may be that he (Schmid) will no longer be there (at Linz) A decision can be made any day. If there is a solution for the club and the player Schmid that suits everyone, we as a club will support it. As a coach, it is only important to me that we find a very good replacement. But I have complete faith in sports director Christoph Schösswendter.’

Linz’s search for a replacement has supposedly seen them identify two unnamed targets outside of Austrian football, both of whom they believe can be brought in on loan. Progress on that front is not yet known, although it’s believed Schmid is unlikely to be involved in Saturday’s Bundesliga game against GAK 1902. Back-up keeper Andi Lukse is expected to step in as Schmid’s future remains up in the air. The Pompey target has missed just one of Linz’s past 50 games and has started both fixtures to date in the new Bundesliga campaign.

Providing his take on the situation, Schösswendter told Krone.at: ‘For me, the sporting aspect clearly takes priority over the economic aspect.’

The impact of Brexit is also believed to be something that both clubs are currently contending with, with formalities and administrative issues described as ‘complex and not yet resolved’.

Check out our latest episode of Pompey Talk - which is also available on Freeview Despite news emerging from Austria, Pompey boss John Mousinho was remaining tight-lipped on the subject, when The News spoke to him on Wednesday. When asked about Schmid, he responded: ‘That’s a player who is contracted to another club, so we’re not commenting on that.’

The Blues are keen to add a third keeper to their ranks following their decision to let Toby Steward head out on loan this season. They have already signed former Millwall and QPR keeper Jordan Archer on a free transfer but want to up the competition on current No1 Will Norris.

Schmid is valued at €363k by Flashscore.co.uk.