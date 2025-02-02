In just over 24-hours, the transfer window will shut for Pompey and their Championship rivals.

The Blues have made six signings this month with Adil Aouchiche their most recent arrival, joining on loan from Sunderland. Rob Atinson was their first signing with Isaac Hayden following a week later. It's been a busy last fortnight with Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews arriving from Australia, whilst Cohen Bramall like Aouchiche was confirmed on Friday.

Reflecting on the business done so far, John Mousinho said to The News: ‘Barring any further additions over the next couple of days we’re looking good with the six we’ve brought in.

'The best way to describe it now is we’re happy with the six we’ve brought in. We’re not out there looking but if something now pops up then great.'

The 38-year-old appears to be happy with the squad he's got at his disposal and hopefully it will be enough to secure survival. Deadline day is so unpredictable with agents and representatives trying to get a move for their players, and Pompey could still find themselves involved in the drama. A few of their players have found themselves out of favour in recent months and there is interest from elsewhere. Below we take a look at five players who could be set for a move away from Fratton Park either permanently or on loan.

Will Norris

Last week, he turned down a move to Barnsley and the Tykes responded to that by signing Joe Gauci on loan from Aston Villa. Wycombe Wanderers who on Sunday appointed Sunderland coach Mike Dodds as their new first-team manager are now credited with interest and it will be interesting to see whether Norris would entertain a move to Adams Park.

Franco Raavizzoli is their first-choice keeper and he has played in all 27 of the Chairboys' league matches this season, keeping nine clean sheets. Mousinho said that Norris had no desire to leave in his Burnley pre-match press conference but with firm interest from League One, something might have to give.

He still has a year to go on his contract so he could sit things out in the summer, but Pompey if they want to sign any more players would have to de-register someone which Pompey would have no qualms about doing. Youngster Toby Steward returned from his loan Wealdstone in December and given he is under the age of 21, he wouldn't need to be registered, so his position is more favourable than Norris'.

Ryley Towler

He hasn't been named in the last two match-day squads which points towards a possible departure. There is a lot of interest in him from a few League One clubs and an extended run in a team elsewhere could help prepare him for a right go at it next season.

Towler signed during the same month that Mousinho was appointed, and so he played regularly when the manager was getting his feet under the table. Last season he played only six times and Mousinho had understood his frustration about a lack of game time.

This term he's played 14 times across all competitions and started the campaign, but then found himself having to settle for being an unused substitute on many occasions. In December, Towler was afforded an opportunity due to an injury to Regan Poole, but with players coming back, he's lost his place in the side.

You'd say that the 22-year-old is ahead of someone like Tom McIntyre in the pecking order but Pompey might be willing to let him go because there is obvious interest there from other clubs. With a year left on his contract, loaning him out wouldn't be a bad decision as someone like Rob Atkinson will return to his parent club and they will need someone like him in the future.

Tom McIntyre is one of five players that could depart Pompey on deadline day. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Tom McIntyre

As mentioned when discussing Towler’s potential departure, McIntyre doesn’t rank highly in the pecking order. McIntyre arrived last year with a lot of hype around him from Reading but was dealt a blow when he suffered a season-ending injury on his debut.

The 26-year-old got himself up to speed and despite not even being named in a match-day squad for the first four league matches of the season, he had a run in the side from mid-September to early November. McIntyre played 10 straight league games but in that period they recorded just one clean sheet and won just once.

He dropped down to the bench before featuring against Norwich City and Derby County, but since then his only outing has been against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup. There was no place for him on the bench against Burnley, which could point towards a possible departure.

The step up from League One to the Championship is a difficult one and McIntyre may benefit from another few months in the third tier. Could a move to someone like Reading who he is familiar with help him get his confidence back?

Owen Moxon

Joined Pompey at a similar time to McIntyre but could be following him out of the exit door just 12 months on. Moxon has been unable to establish himself in the side, having made 13 appearances in all competitions this season but only three of those have been starts. He wasn’t named in the match-day squad against Burnley.

Moxon was recently linked with a move to Charlton Athletic but those rumours which originated from social media were shot down. There is interest from teams in League One for the 27-year-old however.

For the last few months Marlon Pack has been playing as a centre-back but now with Conor Shaughnessy back and defensive reinforcements brought in, he’ll return to his more accomplished position. Freddie Potts and Andre Dozzell has been a partnership for a large part of the campaign whilst the arrival of Isaac Hayden has made it hard for Moxon to stake a claim in the side.

It could make sense to let him leave permanently if they receive a worthwhile offer. Pompey hasn’t had the best of luck with injuries this season though and so if he stays it’s not the end of the world for either party.

Abdoulaye Kamara made his Pompey full debut at Wycombe in the FA Cup in January. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Abdoulaye Kamara

The Guinea-born midfielder joined from German giants Borussia Dortmund with a lot of hype. Unfortunately, the move hasn’t worked out for him so far, and he has been limited to six appearances so far this season.

Kamara’s last involvement in the league for Pompey was as a substitute against Derby County in December. He’s not been named in the match-day 20 for a Championship match since Boxing Day.

The match against Wycombe Wanderers was an opportunity for Kamara to prove his worth but no one performed well in that game. His lack of first-team minutes is somewhat surprising given Pompey’s troubles with injuries this season, so it may be best that he leaves perhaps on loan to get some first-team football.

It will be a complicated move for Kamara however as he has already played for two clubs this season, so he would need to join a club with a different transfer registration period like how Elias Sorensen joined Valerenga.