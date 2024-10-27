Pompey's rivals 'fully behind' caretaker boss as Stoke City plan loan talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are back in Championship action next weekend

Pompey were beaten 2-1 at home by Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. John Mousinho’s side are bottom of the table after only one win from their first 12 games.

They face an away trip to Hull City next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Cardiff City player’s stance

Cardiff City goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has said the players are fully behind caretaker boss Omer Riza. He has been in interim charge since Erol Bulut was sacked and has done a decent job.

The Bluebirds are 20th in the league and are four points about Pompey. Their stopper has said, as per BBC Sport: “I don’t run the football club but, if you ask the players, we love Omer. You can see the way we play for him, you can see the results, but it’s the owner who makes the decision and pays the wages. The lads are fully behind Omer.”

He added: “From where we’ve been to where we are now is night and day. He’s come in and he’s been brilliant. He’s had his own ideas and worked alongside the old manager, seen things that weren’t quite working, tweaked a few things and given the lads confidence.

“Playing under him is probably the most confident I’ve ever felt. Man management, the way he talks to players on and off the field… For me, he’s been brilliant. I don’t think Omer’s getting enough credit. He’s been amazing.”

Stoke City loan latest

Stoke City boss Narcis Pelach has admitted he hasn’t spoken to any of his players out on loan at the moment. Lewis Baker is at Blackburn Rovers, Ryan Mmaee at Rapid Wien and Nathan Lowe is at Walsall.

The Potters turned to their head coach last month after sacking Steven Schumacher and he has the chance to recall the trio this winter should he wish to. They were shipped out under their previous management.

Pelach has shared this update, as per StokeOnTrentLive: "I didn't speak to anyone. The decisions made by the club were made with the previous regime, so I couldn't have affected it because I came later. We are looking forward to January, of course I will try to affect it as much as possible. I will work with Jon [Walters] and his people towards the same direction.

"I didn't have the chance to talk with any players who are on loan yet, I have been really busy. I will have to try and put my mind around this when the moment comes and think about what the team needs. Of course I have my own ideas already, but I need to get to know the players I have a little bit more, personally and from the football point of view.

"We will see where we are in five or six weeks and try to make the best decisions, because I really think a lot of success is on that - the recruitment side - and then you are able to do what you want to on the pitch because you have the right players. As I say, I will try be as clever as I can and lend my ideas for what I have."