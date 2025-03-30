Popular ex-Arsenal man addresses his Portsmouth future amid impressive Championship baptism
The popular right-back is among seven players out of contract at the season’s end - a precarious position he also occupied last summer.
On that occasion, the former Arsenal man returned to the south coast in August on a 12-month deal having been released months earlier.
Crucially, the Blues currently possess a 12-month option, ensuring Swanson’s future is effectively out of his hands.
Regardless, he’s keen to stay at the club which has been his home since July 2022, when Danny Cowley recruited him on a free transfer from Arsenal.
He told The News: ‘I don’t know about my future here, we’ll have to wait and see, but staying in this league and winning games is the big focus for me.
‘I would like to stay, I believe in the gaffer, I love the fans here, it has been a really good season for me personally and we’ll just have to see what happens.
‘It’s a tough thing, but if you focus on the future it can get away from you. So it’s a case of just focussing on the situation we’re in now and helping the team as much as I can.
‘Last year I learnt from things, it's life really, you can’t focus on the future too much, you have to stay in the present, we have a big, big job to handle on the pitch.
‘Playing regularly this season has been massive for me. Previously people weren't really questioning my ability or anything like that, it was the fact I wasn't on the pitch enough at the time through injuries.
‘I think I’ve shown that this season. I’ve had bad games, I’ve had tough games, it has been a tough season, everyone knows that, but, when we get to Fratton, a lot of people showcase their ability. We are really, really good here.’
22 Championship starts this season
Swanson was recalled to Pompey’s side in place of Terry Devlin for Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Blackburn.
It represented his 22nd Championship start of the season - and 30th appearance overall this term - as he enjoys finally being a first-team regular.
And the 24-year-old is also revelling in the Fratton Park atmosphere which has been pivotal to the Blues’ hopes of remaining in the Championship.
He added: ‘I love it here, when you come to Fratton you see what sort of atmosphere it generates. I remember Colby’s goal against Leeds, the noise was crazy.
‘The fans are a massive, massive boost for us. They’ve had to stick by us a lot of times this year, we are really thankful for that. We’ve had some tough games and they have stuck by us.
‘That has been massive for us this season. We come here and the atmosphere is always, always good - and you know what you are going to get.’
