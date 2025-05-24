Pompey are chasing their transfer targets with the window opening on June 1 - and have found a powerful weapon in their hunt for new signings

Fratton Park’s bearpit atmosphere is helping Pompey in their summer transfer hunt.

Blues chief executive Andy Cullen revealed the appeal of playing at PO4 is proving a ‘distinguishing factor’ for targets considering where to ply their trade.

Much has been made of Fratton Faithful’s incessant backing this term once again, with the Championship offering a platform for football to see a regular show of force from home fans.

With their place in the second tier now confirmed the Blues are building for their second season at the level, with some brisk business expected in the coming months.

And Cullen has confirmed how the pull of Pompey and Fratton factor is helping, particularly when players have multiple clubs vying for their services.

‘That’s actually something the players relish - and it’s a distinguishing factor when players have options on who they want to play for.

‘They don’t necessarily look at the remuneration on offer and the package on offer.

‘They look at what it means for their careers, and what it means in terms of playing regular football in one of the best atmospheres in English football.’

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cullen feels Pompey have much to offer potential new recruits, with the club making steady progress in terms of its infrastructure as well as one-the-pitch progress.

He added: ‘We’re incredibly passionate about what we’re doing at this football club and progressing it to the next level.

‘It’s not easy in terms of the Championship and the finances to be competitive, but we’re lucky we’re backed by Michael (Eisner) and his family across a number of different areas.

‘That’s not just players but other improvements we want to make to the training ground and stadium.

‘We’ve done it in a gradual and sensible way and we’ll continue to do that going forward to take the club forward.

‘We’re custodians of the football club at the present time and that is a responsibility we have, the owners, executive and football staff have to make sure the club can be sustainable and not put itself at risk.

‘The thing recognised here by supporters is the club has been at risk in fairly recent history. The fans stabilised the club after taking it over and since the new ownership in 2017 we’ve seen steady progress - it’s an appeal.’