Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fratton faithful have been advised of a major change to many fans’ traditional match-day routine.

On Friday night, the Championship new boys told supporters their players will no longer be in a position to stop to sign autographs or pose for photographs on their way into Fratton Park pre-game.

A need to get into the dressing room on time for their pre-match meeting - which will now be held at the ground rather than their training base in Hilsea - has been provided as a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, supporters wishing to interact and engage with their favourite Blues stars will have to wait until the end of each Fratton Park match-day, when players will be encouraged to spend time with them in the Fratton End concourse, which is already a familiar routine following each home game.

According to the statement released by Pompey: ‘This new arrangement ensures they (the players) can give you their full attention in a more relaxed setting, creating an enjoyable experience for all.’

Check out our latest episode of Pompey Talk - which is also available on Freeview Commenting on the change, Pompey head coach John Mousinho said: ‘We want to thank you for your continued and unwavering support, which is very much appreciated by us all.

‘We are also grateful for your understanding of this procedure as we enter a new era in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This has been introduced with due consideration both to the players’ pre-match preparations and performance, and especially with your own experience in mind.

‘We are determined to deliver a special matchday experience at Fratton Park for everyone and look forward to seeing you on Saturday. Thank you for your support and Play up Pompey!’

Pompey welcome Luton Town to Fratton Park today for their first home game in the Championship. Kick-off is 12.30pm, which will become a more common match-day start time following the EFL’s new TV deal wth Sky Sports.