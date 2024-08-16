Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mousinho reflects on the upcoming battle against friend and ‘fierce rival’ Rob Edwards

John Mousinho has spoken warmly on his relationship with Luton Town Rob Edwards ahead of this weekend’s clash at Fratton Park.

The Blues head coach is under 24 hours away from leading his team out in front of a sold-out Fratton Park for Pompey’s first home game of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

After the disappointment of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat in PO4, Mousinho will be desperate to record a first win in the new season but has acknowledged it will not be an easy task as he comes up against a manager he knows well and whom he holds an evidently huge amount of respect for.

Speaking to The News ahead of tomorrow’s 12:30pm kick-off, Mousinho opened up on how helpful the Luton head coach was when he first came into the role but assures fans that for the 90 minutes of football action, the two will act as ‘fiercest rivals’.

When asked his thoughts on the former Watford and Forest Green boss, the Blues boss said: “(Edwards’s) time overall as head coach, he’s had a huge amount of success. (He) won the league with Forest Green; he was given 11 games with Watford where he performed pretty well (and) then got the Luton job and took them up at the first time of asking.

“That Luton side were not fancied to go anywhere in the league that year and to do what he did was absolutely incredible. An even better achievement - it may not feel like that for everyone, including Rob - but was how competitive he made them in the Premier League last season and how difficult a time they did give other sides.

“I watched some of their games and thought they did superb and they were probably a bit unlucky to not come away with more points. I think he’s done an incredible job.”

The Hatters boss has kept friends with Pompey’s sporting director Rich Hughes from their time together at Forest Green, during which time they led the Gloucestershire outfit to the League Two title in 2022. Through this link, Mousinho has himself built up a relationship with Edwards and even called upon him when first taking up his current role on the south coast.

“There’s a connection here with Rob and he’s been a big help for me throughout my coaching career as well”, Mousinho continued.

“There will be a handshake at the start with the referees and I’m sure we will have a drink after but in between that it will be two fierce rivals competing for points and I’m sure there will be no love lost between the two parties. Away from the 90 minutes, I’ve got nothing but admiration for what Rob has done.”

When asked whether the upcoming rivals’ coach had been on the end of the phone for Mousinho, the Blues coach said: “Yes and that’s been useful - me coming in as a first time head coach and having that experience, being able to speak to someone who's been there and done it.”

Pompey welcome Luton at 12:30pm on Saturday 17 August at Fratton Park.