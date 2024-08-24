Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey boss John Mousinho has explained Conor Shaughnessy’s shock omission from his match-day squad for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.

The commanding centre-back was a noticeable absence from the team sheet when it was announced an hour before kick-off.

It led many fans on social media to fear the Irishman had picked up an injury in training, with the Blues’ options already restricted this season by the number of players currently receiving treatment.

Those fears were allayed by Mousinho at the final whistle, with confirmation that Shaughnessy had not joining Regan Poole (ACL), Tom McIntyre (hamstring), Jacob Farrell (knee) and Josh Murphy (ankle) on the injured list.

Instead, the centre-back,who signed a new deal with the Blues this summer, missed out through illness - forcing Pompey to utilise Jordan Williams alongside Ryley Towler in the middle and recalling Zak Swanson at right-back.

Mousinho told BBC Solent: ‘Shaughs was ill, so that was a real blow for us considering we don't have any depth at the moment in that centre-half department.

‘But I thought Jordan (Williams) came in and did magnificently well. I actually thought (Zak Swanson) Swanny came in and played really well as well, so it was really, really pleasing on that side.’

Mousinho also confirmed goalkeeper Will Norris was okay after twice receiving treatment during the draw at the Riverside Stadium.

He added: ‘I think the first one (when he needed medical assistance) he ended up cutting his elbow for the first goal.

‘And the second one he took a shot right where it really hurts. It was a brilliant save, actually, because he stood up when you see a lot goalkeepers going early and not taking it.

‘So really pleased for Will. I thought he was excellent last week and excellent again today - but he’s okay.’