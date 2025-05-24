Portsmouth boss confirms the departure he’s been waiting all season to execute!

It’s caused plenty of mirth for online Pompey fans and the Blues press corps this season at Mousinho’s press briefings - but now the head coach is set to become judge, jury and executioner...

John Mousinho has officially confirmed the latest departure from Pompey this summer.

And it’s one the head coach has been biding his time to execute, after just a single season at the club for this Blues fixture!

In a week where there’s been plenty of talk about Mousinho and the club’s football operation showing their ruthless edge this summer, it’s a brutal culling which is certain to reverberate around Pompey’s Hilsea training base.

And it’s one which will resonate on social media, too, with plenty of talk about whether a surprise which came out of the woodwork this term is fit for the job.

It’s in fact a Blues item which has been the subject of plenty of mirth this term, as it quite literally became a part of the furniture in the club’s lecture theatre.

Pompey boss John Mousinho had a better table for his unveiling press conference in January 2023. | Sarah Standing

In its maiden season in use as part of Pompey's upgrade to their training ground, it’s also doubled as the home for Mousinho’s press briefing each week.

The Blues boss initially took residence behind a table which wouldn’t have looked out of place in a school canteen, before an upgrade saw its replacement clad in wooden slats.

The problem being when the head coach took his perch it was rather reminiscent of being sat in a court dock!

This was quickly picked up by viewers, who bombarded The News’ Facebook Live streams with comments and quips questioning what their manager had done to find himself in such a situation!

The statements from supporters haven’t let up through the season, with it becoming a running joke between Mousinho, club staff and the Pompey press corps.

Pompey boss ‘in the dock!’

But the head coach is now set to serve up his own justice, with the press conference table set to head to recycling centre this summer.

Mousinho is set to be judge, jury and executioner as he delivered his verdict on the fate of the ‘dock’.

‘I can promise you will not see me in this dock ever again,’ Mousinho quipped when giving his final official press conference of the campaign, in the wake of the season’s finish.

‘Put it this way, if you come back and see me behind this table next year you know there’s a serious problem!’

The football operation is now based in the main building at Hilsea, after previously working out of Portakabins.

Among the improvements to accommodate them are new offices, a players’ gym, analysis and medical facilities, auditorium and additional academy facilities.