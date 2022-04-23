The decision paid dividends, with the Republic of Ireland international netting twice in the comfortable victory against the relegation-threatened visitors.

His double took the forward’s goal tally for the 2021-22 campaign to 10 – the fourth season in a row that Curtis has reached the double-figure landmark.

It also follows an admission from the former Derry man that his form has been impacted by the need to play various different roles for Cowley’s side this term.

Curtis has often been a casualty of the wing-back system favoured by the manager for large chunks of the season, meaning he has played up top and in the No10 role more often than any other time during his Fratton Park stay.

But back on the left-wing for Saturday’s visit of Gills, the Irishman revelled in a familiar role.

Yet Cowley revealed that decision had nothing to do with Curtis’ recent appraisal of his season to date.

Instead, it was purely tactical as he explained the reason behind the move.

Ronan Curtis celebrates his opening goal in Pompey's 3-1 win against Gillingham at Fratton Park Picture: Jason Brown

Cowley told The News: ‘I think, for us, we knew that they (Gillingham) would set up with a five and a four and a one and we knew that we needed maximum width at the top end of the pitch.

‘Michael (Jacobs), when he plays left, wants to come in all the time and come inside, which he's so good at, and with Ronan we just wanted him to keep his discipline and keep him right on the touchline.'That then allowed Michael to go on and roam and do what he does best, which is find those little pockets of space and take it on the half-turn and create chances.

The manager then went on to praise Curtis’ record playing out of position.

‘I think he played really, really well at the top end of the pitch for us in recent games,’ added Cowley.

‘You know, that's three goals for him in his past three games and, you know, you guys simplify it but every game is different, the opponent is always different and sometimes you try to find the right space for the right profile of player.