Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley outlines what to expect from Blues between now and end of the transfer window

That’s despite introducing 10 new arrivals to Fratton Park so far this summer after last night’s signing of Tom Lowery – plus the loan purchase of Blackpool winger Owen Dale that has been completed but is yet to be officially confirmed by the Blues.

Cowley told The News on Thursday that he hopes to add another permanent addition to his forward ranks before the window slams shut at 11pm on Thursday, September 1, with an up-and-coming young player on his wanted list.

Following temporary switches for Dale, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett, the Pompey manager wants to bring in another attacker who can, like Colby Bishop, call PO4 his home for the long term.

That pursuit could continue right up until deadline – along with other bits of business the Blues could chose to engage in.

At present, another centre-back looks the most likely course of action, despite last week’s arrival of Michael Morrison on a free transfer.

But with Pompey still receiving interest in some of their current squad members and Cowley eager to act if value for money is available elsewhere, an agile approach to the remainder of the transfer window will be order of the day.

The potential to further strengthen other areas of his ranks, therefore, remains on the agenda.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

And when asked by The News if the current flurry of transfer activity would continue into the remaining weeks of the window, the Blues boss said he continued to be open-minded.

‘I’m always cautious to put numbers on it because everyone can hold you to it,’ said Cowley.

‘Sometimes you have clarity in your mind but you have to be agile as well.

‘You have to be agile when you’re thinking because sometimes there’s a brilliant opportunity that comes up with a player you can sign with fantastic value that might mean you put one extra in that department.

Pompey target Owen Dale Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

‘But you know going forward will be really exciting going forward for the club.

‘We always have to be open minded and take that agile thought process.’

Kieron Freeman, who was not involved in the season-opening draw at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, continues to attract interest and could still follow the likes of Marcus Harness and Alex Bass through the PO4 exit.

Meanwhile, Pompey remain open to offers for Ronan Curtis, with the Irishman now in the final year of his Fratton Park deal.

The Blues are also expected to allow several of their own up-and-coming youngsters the chance to gain valuable match-day experience elsewhere, with loans deals currently being weighed up.

And that means a busy end of August can’t be ruled out.

Cowley added: ‘I anticipate that we’ll be active until the deadline.