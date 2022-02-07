BREAKING: Football Association launch investigation after controversial fixture between Oxford United and Portsmouth saw 'medical incident', 11 bookings and red card
The Football Association have launched an investigation into Pompey’s controversial encounter with Oxford United.
A total of 11 players were booked and Joe Morrell was sent off by referee Samuel Barrott in Saturday’s League One fixture.
In addition, the second half was delayed for 25 minutes following a ‘medical incident’ which arose in the Kassam Stadium’s tunnel area during half-time.
It was later claimed a member of Oxford’s backroom staff had to receive hospital treatment after falling and banging his head.
However, both U’s boss Karl Robinson and Pompey’s Danny Cowley opted against going into detail of what occurred in the incident.
The News understands the FA are now investigating matters which arose out of the game, with their findings to be announced in due course.
In the meantime, the Blues can expect to be fined £2,500 in recognition of having seven players booked in their 3-2 defeat, with four yellow cards distributed to the hosts.
Pompey are also appealing Morrell’s 16th-minute dismissal, with Cowley furious over the Welshman’s red card for a high foot on Cameron Brannagan.
Substitute Nathan Holland settled matters in the sixth minute of time added on as Oxford secured victory.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
