A total of 11 players were booked and Joe Morrell was sent off by referee Samuel Barrott in Saturday’s League One fixture.

It was later claimed a member of Oxford’s backroom staff had to receive hospital treatment after falling and banging his head.

The News understands the FA are now investigating matters which arose out of the game, with their findings to be announced in due course.

Pompey players applaud the travelling faithful following the heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Substitute Nathan Holland settled matters in the sixth minute of time added on as Oxford secured victory.

