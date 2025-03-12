John Mousinho hailed Cohen Bramall’s Leeds cameo as his finest display in a Pompey shirt.

Not bad for a player recruited in the January window for a position he has yet to even feature in during six outings.

The Blues have made no secret of their admiration for the 28-year-old’s versatility, an attribute which convinced them to sign him from Rotherham on a short-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, Bramall has appeared as a left winger in each of his introductions off the bench - with his 15 minutes in the 1-0 victory over Leeds his best performance yet.

Producing four teasing crosses from the left and pressing high to put the visiting defence under pressure, his contribution rightly drew applause from the Fratton faithful.

Although he still cannot dislodge Connor Ogilvie from the left-back role he is meant to be providing competition for.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Leeds was Cohen’s best game so far. He had a real effect against a really, really good side who have top Championship/Premier League-level athletes at the back. He was excellent.

‘I’ve seen him a huge amount over the years, I know he is more than capable of putting in the display like he did on Sunday.

‘He was energetic, on the front foot in the press, got a couple of really good crosses in being direct and, athletically, Cohen is one of the best you will find at the level.

‘It’s just about making sure that, when he comes on in those frantic games, he gets involved, like he did against Leeds. He was really good and had a really positive effect.

Cohen Bramall produced an eye-catching cameo off the bench in Pompey's 1-0 victory over Leeds. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘He’s come on out of position in all of them as well, which is testament to Cohen, but we trust him there. He has probably been unlucky because his time at the club has coincided with Connor Ogilvie in his really good run of form.

‘However, I still see Cohen as a left-back, he’s still competing for that spot, but, at the moment, Connor is doing fantastically well there.’

Emergency left-back signing

Since arriving at Fratton Park, Bramall has featured in six of the Blues’ seven fixtures - all arriving off the bench.

Once Jacob Farrell was ruled out for the season through injury, the ex-Arsenal man was recruited as an emergency signing to challenge Ogilvie at left-back.

Yet his comfort in a more attacking role on the left flank has usually seen Josh Murphy moved to the right flank to accommodate him.

Mousinho added: ‘Cohen obviously has the capacity to play a bit higher and he has played high on the left, giving us that energy and athleticism when he’s come on.

‘In most of his appearances, we’ve been winning and him being brought on has given us that defensive solidity to see games out.’