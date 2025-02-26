John Mousinho is confident in Marlon Pack’s ability to return to his back line as he stayed tight-lipped on his defensive injury crisis.

And the Blues boss has thrown Connor Ogilvie and Issac Hayden into the mix as options to move into the middle of his back line, as mystery surrounded the status of his central defensive fitness concerns.

The focus is chiefly on Rob Atkinson (calf) and Hayden Matthews (ankle), who soldiered on to full-time on before leaving the ground on crutches and in protective boot.

That raises the potential for Ryley Towler to come back into the equation at Kenilworth Road, after being in the cold for the past six games. Mousinho also utilised Pack in the back line last year, with the skipper filling in as makeshift defender amid similar defensive struggles.

Connor Ogilvie has shown the ability to move across to the middle from his left-back positon, an option which is viable now after Cohen Bramall’s January arrival from Rotherham. And Mousinho has pinpointed Isaac Hayden has someone else who can add the defensive issues.

He said: ‘When Shaughs (Shaughnessy) got injured we talked about our options. We had Hayden come in and he’s stepped up and there’s the ability of Marlon to drop back in there which, to my mind, he did in many games to great success.

Pompey's Isaac Hayden is a defensive option. Pic: Getty | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

‘He was a big contributor to us beating Preston, when he came into the side for the first time. Off the back of that we drew against Swansea, beat Bristol City and drew with Norwich - Marlon was part of that.

‘I think Connor Ogilvie can do that and slot in there and Ryley as well - who has played a bit part this season. So there are options to slot in there.

‘Even Issac Hayden has played some of his career at centre-half - so we’re still absolutely fine.’

The criticism came dispute Pompey winning six and drawing two matches in that run - after winning one of their first 15 games this season.

Mousinho added: ‘On top of the games I’ve already named there are others where Marlon was excellent as well - Coventry and Swansea.

‘He’s been part of the team who played well and kept clean sheets.

‘At times he hasn’t played up his own standards - he knows. He never comes off the football pitch and gives anything other than an accurate assessment.

‘We’re extremely lucky to have a player like that, who was able to seamlessly slot back into that position.’