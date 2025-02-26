Portsmouth boss on skipper defensive return after mystery injury update ahead of Luton Town
And the Blues boss has thrown Connor Ogilvie and Issac Hayden into the mix as options to move into the middle of his back line, as mystery surrounded the status of his central defensive fitness concerns.
Mousinho was today refusing to be drawn on the condition of the swathe of players who emerged from Saturday’s win over QPR with issues.
The focus is chiefly on Rob Atkinson (calf) and Hayden Matthews (ankle), who soldiered on to full-time on before leaving the ground on crutches and in protective boot.
That raises the potential for Ryley Towler to come back into the equation at Kenilworth Road, after being in the cold for the past six games. Mousinho also utilised Pack in the back line last year, with the skipper filling in as makeshift defender amid similar defensive struggles.
Connor Ogilvie has shown the ability to move across to the middle from his left-back positon, an option which is viable now after Cohen Bramall’s January arrival from Rotherham. And Mousinho has pinpointed Isaac Hayden has someone else who can add the defensive issues.
He said: ‘When Shaughs (Shaughnessy) got injured we talked about our options. We had Hayden come in and he’s stepped up and there’s the ability of Marlon to drop back in there which, to my mind, he did in many games to great success.
‘He was a big contributor to us beating Preston, when he came into the side for the first time. Off the back of that we drew against Swansea, beat Bristol City and drew with Norwich - Marlon was part of that.
‘I think Connor Ogilvie can do that and slot in there and Ryley as well - who has played a bit part this season. So there are options to slot in there.
‘Even Issac Hayden has played some of his career at centre-half - so we’re still absolutely fine.’
Despite Pack’s move deeper helping Pompey to some of their best results of the season by answering their defensive SOS, the prospect of him returning there has not gone down with all fans.
That’s as a result of the 15 games he operated there seeing some mistakes from the Buckland boy, as he operated in a central defensive duo for the first time in his career.
The criticism came dispute Pompey winning six and drawing two matches in that run - after winning one of their first 15 games this season.
Mousinho added: ‘On top of the games I’ve already named there are others where Marlon was excellent as well - Coventry and Swansea.
‘He’s been part of the team who played well and kept clean sheets.
‘At times he hasn’t played up his own standards - he knows. He never comes off the football pitch and gives anything other than an accurate assessment.
‘We’re extremely lucky to have a player like that, who was able to seamlessly slot back into that position.’
