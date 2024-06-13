Transfer gossip: Sheffield Wednesday eye move for starlet after Portsmouth loan stay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The likes of QPR and Huddersfield have also been credited with interest in former Chelsea hope, who had loan stint at Fratton Park in title-winning campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the trail of Myles Peart-Harris, according to reports.

Pompey’s Championship rivals are said to be keen on the attacking midfielder, after he helped John Mousinho’s side to the League One title.

The Owls are said to be looking at reigniting their interest in the 21-year-old according to our sister publication the Sheffield Star, after being keen on a deal last January.

They were one of a number of sides said to be interested in the former Chelsea youngster, along with the likes of Huddersfield and QPR.

Pompey were the side who won the race for his temporary signature, as they utilised Peart-Harris’ link with assistant head coach Jon Harley.

The pair were acquainted with each other from Peart-Harris’ time emerging at Chelsea’s academy, before he made the move across west London to Brentford in 2021.

The former Forest Green loanee hit the ground running at Pompey, picking up man-of-the-match plaudits on his debut at Port Vale at the end of January.

After a bright start Peart-Harris’ form tailed off, however, with high expectations on the forward-thinking talent as his capture was given a loud fanfare.

That led to him falling out of the starting picture and not featuring for five games before ending the season with a flourish, producing a goal and strong showing in the final-day win at Lincoln.

Peart-Harris established himself as a popular figure in his time at Pompey and was a bright character, as he contributed to the squad harmony central to last season’s success.

After winning the League One title, the Isleworth talent spoke of his desire to make the Premier League grade with his parent club next term.

Peart-Harris has three top-flight appearances to his name with Brentford as he enters the final year of his existing deal, though the Bees do have an option to extend that agreement by 12 months.

Speaking to The News at the start of last month, Peart-Harris stated Pompey would be his preferred loan destination in the event of another temporary move.

He said: ‘My first thought is to go back and get into Brentford’s team. If things don’t work out and I need to go on another loan, then definitely I’d like Pompey again.