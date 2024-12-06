Portsmouth boss’ message as threat of losing outstanding Callum Lang hangs over Bristol City and Norwich City
Blues boss John Mousinho believes the in-form attacker cannot afford to lose the intensity, which has been the hallmark of his excellent form this season.
Lang is a booking away from picking up a one-game ban, after accumulating four cautions amid some excellent performances this term.
The 26-year-old has league games against Bristol City and Norwich City to negotiate, before the cut-off point for reaching five yellow cards is reached.
Losing Lang for any period of time would be a big blow for Pompey, given the Scouser’s emergence as his team’s standout performer this season.
But Mousinho doesn’t want the January signing from Wigan to make any adjustments which can hurt the traits which have become the hallmarks of his game.
He said: ‘There’s no huge message to Callum, but dissent, kicking the ball away and those things - let’s not do that and get suspended off the back of that.
‘If Callum does pick up a yellow let’s make it for something which is to the benefit of the team or the benefit of the game, which may happen.
‘Callum plays on the edge and that’s how we want him to play. He plays their naturally and with a lot of aggression.
‘He closes teams down brilliantly well, but there may be times when he’s mistimes things, is aggressive and it’s a bit too much.
‘We have to live that and if Callum picks up a booking doing things that help the team then so be it.’
Midfielder Andre Dozzell and injured Jordan Williams are the other Pompey players with four Championship cautions to their names this season.
But, in Dozzell’s case, managing minutes isn’t a consideration to limit the threat of suspension.
Mousinho added: ‘We’re never going to leave players out for that, but it’s one of those things we need to avoid if possible. It’s something we need to monitor.’