John Mousinho is waiting to hear the full extent of the injury that forced Conor Shaughnessy to delay his Pompey comeback.

The centre-back was named in the Blues’ starting XI for Saturday’s Championship fixture against Sheffield United - six weeks after his last appearance against Luton.

A calf injury forced the Irishman to miss the past four games - but that has since been extended to five after the 28-year-old pulled up during today’s pre-match warm-up.

A quick turnaround 15 minutes before kick-off saw Tom McIntyre promoted to the starting XI and Ryley Towler added to Pompey’s options on the bench.

The switch in defence didn’t prevent the Blues from keeping the Blades at bay as a goalless draw was secured against the recently-relegated Premier League side.

However, with games coming thick and fast against Stoke on Wednesday and then Oxford United next weekend, thoughts have understandably turned to how long the defender’s absence could be extended by.

Those concerns are heightened as the Blues look to carefully manage Regan Poole’s comeback from an ACL injury.

But speaking to The News following the draw with the Blades, Mousinho remained unsure what the problem was with Shaughnessy.

He said: ‘Conor trained on Wednesday and he trained on Friday. The green light was given and we thought he was fine.

‘We’re all frustrated by that, but I don’t actually know what the prognosis is because when somethiung happens that close to kick off - it was 15 minutes before kick off - we just wanted to make sure we got Ryley in the squad and got Tom Mac up to speed.’

Fellow defender Connor Ogilvie was also absent for the game at Fratton Park as Jacob Farrell was handed his full Blues debut following his arrival in the summer.

It’s understood the left-back missed the game through illness rather than injury.