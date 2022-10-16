The Pompey boss believes the 21-year-old has been excellent for the Blues since his summer move from the Hawthorns as Gavin Bazunu’s replacement.

He added he didn’t understand why a small minority of fans have begun questioning the giant stopper’s Blues presence in recent weeks.

Griffiths is due to make his 14th appearance for Pompey when they travel to the Valley to take on Charlton in League One on Monday night.

His 13 outings to date have resulted in five clean sheets as the Blues sit fourth in the table, with three games in hand on those teams above them.

He was Cowley’s first choice when the search for Bazunu’s replacement began in earnest at the end of last season – and the England under-21 keeper retains the belief of his manager irrespective of an outspoken few.

Sections of the Fratton faithful have questioned the Baggies youngster’s distribution during his time at Fratton Park.

That has led to other branches of the Blues fan base sticking up for the 6”7” keeper.

West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths is currently on loan at Pompey for the season

Now Cowley has contributed to the debate – insisting Griffiths has an outstanding future ahead of him, while the Blues are lucky to have him on a season-long loan.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: ‘Josh has been excellent. I think he’s done really, really well.

‘He’s a top goalkeeper, an England under-21 international, and if you actually look at the goalkeepers who are 21 and under and the games they’ve played in senior football, I think he’s the most experienced of them all.

‘He had the loan spell at Cheltenham, his loan at Lincoln and he’s now at Portsmouth,

‘I think there’s Carl Rushworth, who is a loan behind Josh and then there’s James Trafford who has had similar loans.

‘But Josh has played more games than anyone and I think he’s done really well.

‘It’s very difficult for a team to do really well when your goalkeeper is not performing.

‘There’s a small minority who are frustrated because he didn’t take a goal-kick quick enough or something, I don’t quite know, but he’s going to be a top goalkeeper.

‘You look at his maturity, he’s 21 and I have to remind myself that because he acts 31 – and I say that in the most positive way!

‘I think he has a brilliant command of his area, his ability to come and collect crosses and take pressure of the defence is excellent, his agility, his ability to get down and makes saves for such a player of his size is incredible.

‘He’s working on his distribution all of the time and he’s getting better and better in that area.

‘I know where Josh is going, I can see it a mile off – he’s going to be a top goalkeeper and we’re really pleased to have him with us.’

Griffiths was considered third-choice at West Brom when Baggies boss Steve Bruce granted his Blues loan move in July.

Since then, however, Bruce has been sacked, with a replacement yet to be named.

It raises the prospect of a potential early return to the Hawthorns for the young stopper, with a new appointment likely to want to assess all the options available to him.

Cowley is aware of that but doesn’t appear concerned.

‘He’s here on loan but there’s certain stipulations on that loan that give us protection,’ said the Pompey manager.