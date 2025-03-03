John Mousinho savoured the option of letting loose his fearsome two-pronged strike partnership on the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s after the Pompey boss paired Colby Bishop with Kusini Yengi, as the Aussie hitman made his return from three-and-a-half months out at Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving to a 4-4-2 formation was a departure from the 4-2-3-1 approach invariably utilised in the Championship this season.

Pompey's Colby Bishop. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

An option ahead of Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle

Mousinho acknowledged what an asset having that option moving forward will be to Pompey’s bid to stay in the Championship, with Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle up next. He stated, however, that doing so would likely be something he would consider in game for the Blues, over operating with that formation from the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho feels Yengi’s first port of call is challenging first choice Bishop for his place in the starting line-up, with Mark O’Mahony, Christian Saydee and Thomas Waddingham his other options for the number nine position.

But he knows throwing the pair together up top is a potentially exciting option over the campaign’s finale.

Mousinho said: ‘Kas had been really good in terms of those three games he played before he got injured. I now want him to properly compete for that number nine spot and make sure he keeps having an impact on games.

‘It was a different one at Luton because we went two up top and he had some good moments when we did that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t think you can look at his performance against Luton and say Kas didn’t play his part. He was lively and made a difference when he came on.

‘We thought that (4-4-2) is one we won’t necessarily start games with because we’re pretty happy with the shape that we have, but having that definitely does give us that option going forward.’