Portsmouth boss reveals thinking over launching powerful strike force on Championship ahead of Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle showdowns

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

John Mousinho savoured the option of letting loose his fearsome two-pronged strike partnership on the Championship.

That’s after the Pompey boss paired Colby Bishop with Kusini Yengi, as the Aussie hitman made his return from three-and-a-half months out at Luton Town.

Yengi put his knee injury behind him with a lively 27-minute cameo at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, in front of watching Australia head coach Tony Popovic.

The 26-year-old looked his useful forceful self as he caused problems for the home side with his physicality, in the eventual 1-0 reverse. Intriguingly, Mousinho opted not to take off Colby Bishop, but pair the Socceroos man with Yengi, as he switched to a two-man front line.

Moving to a 4-4-2 formation was a departure from the 4-2-3-1 approach invariably utilised in the Championship this season.

Pompey's Colby Bishop. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey's Colby Bishop. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey's Colby Bishop. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The prospect of Yengi’s strength alongside Bishop’s own physicality, would be a handful for any defence to contend with in the second tier.

An option ahead of Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle

Mousinho acknowledged what an asset having that option moving forward will be to Pompey’s bid to stay in the Championship, with Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle up next. He stated, however, that doing so would likely be something he would consider in game for the Blues, over operating with that formation from the outset.

Mousinho feels Yengi’s first port of call is challenging first choice Bishop for his place in the starting line-up, with Mark O’Mahony, Christian Saydee and Thomas Waddingham his other options for the number nine position.

But he knows throwing the pair together up top is a potentially exciting option over the campaign’s finale.

Mousinho said: ‘Kas had been really good in terms of those three games he played before he got injured. I now want him to properly compete for that number nine spot and make sure he keeps having an impact on games.

‘It was a different one at Luton because we went two up top and he had some good moments when we did that.

‘I don’t think you can look at his performance against Luton and say Kas didn’t play his part. He was lively and made a difference when he came on.

‘We thought that (4-4-2) is one we won’t necessarily start games with because we’re pretty happy with the shape that we have, but having that definitely does give us that option going forward.’

