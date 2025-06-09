Jamie Lindsay. | Getty Images

Jamie Lindsay found himself at the centre of some transfer deadline day drama between Pompey and Rotherham United in January 2022.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay’s will he, won’t he prospective move from Rotherham to Pompey in January 2022 had the hallmarks of a transfer window classic.

So much so that it sparked a bit of falling out between respective bosses Danny Cowley and Paul Warne.

But three-and-a-half-years on from that tussle for the Scot’s services - a scrap that a stubborn Warne and the Millers won - the 29-year-old finds himself definitely on the move in 2025.

That’s after the ‘gutted’ former Blues target confirmed he has left recently relegated League Two new-boys Bristol Rovers by mutual consent after just one season with the Gas and 33 appearances.

‘Gutted the way it ended’, wrote Lindsay on X. ‘Struggled living away from my family. Met some really good people at the club and wish the club all the best in the future.’

Portsmouth’s interest in Jamie Lindsay and the ill-feeling that followed

At the time, ex-Middlesbrough midfielder and current Reading favourite Lewis Wing was also on Pompey’s radar as Cowley scrambled to sign new faces for his engine room.

Suggestions from south Yorkshire claimed no bid had been tabled by the Fratton Park outfit for a player the Blues supposedly valued at between £200,000-£300,000.

And while it was later understood there was definitely a bid submitted, Warne’s determination not to do business with the Blues remained. Indeed, forward Aiden O’Brien the only addition made by Pompey on an intense deadline day.

That stance certainly created a bit of friction between both managers - something that was brought to light when the pair met in November 2022, with Warne then in charge of Derby County.

He said at the time: ‘There was a bit of oddness going on. Everything seemed to be a booking and there were loads of jibs going on. That got me through the first half in fairness.

‘History with them (the Cowleys)? I just had an issue with him (Danny) once about him approaching one of my players (at Rotherham) which I wasn't best pleased with.

‘I am a bit stubborn like that. I can't let things go. You've got to fight your corner, haven't you? Their management team and players fight their corner and we have to for us.

‘We just protect our lads if there's a tackle we're not happy with and let everyone know.’

What happened to former Pompey target Jamie Lindsay?

Jamie Lindsay (left) and Scott Sinclair (right). | Getty Images

Three-and-a-half-years on from that pursuit, Lindsay finds himself as a free agent following his parting of ways with Rovers.

Just 12 months into his three-year deal at the Memorial Stadium, the Celtic youth product had his contract mutually terminated after a frustrating sole season with the Gas.

After linking up with Matt Taylor, having worked together at Rotherham United, the midfielder was a regular in the first half of the campaign. But after the head coach was sacked, he struggled for minutes under Inigo Calderon.

In total, Lindsay amassed just 33 appearances during his time in north Bristol, sitting out large chuncks of the season as the club fought for it’s League One survival.

Clearly, the season didn’t go to plan, with the Scot admitting family issues were a key reason behind his disappointing stay.

Rovers themselves had a season to forget after finishing 22nd in League One and were relegated to the basement division of the EFL.