The transfer window closes tomorrow after briefly opening at the start of the month, but the names linked with Pompey this summer have been flowing for some time. We’ve got the definitive list of people being touted with a move to Fratton Park, with The News using their contacts to establish the latest position on each of the players mentioned so far.

Tomas Galvin

Pompey were linked with a move for Tomas Galvin. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press | David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

An early name which came up was Dungannon Swifts striker Tomas Galvin, who hails from the same Northern Ireland club Terry Devlin emerged at. The link in itself seemed reasonable enough on that basis, with Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers also mentioned with the 20-year-old. Some homework made it clear Galvin was most definitely who’d not entered the recruitment conversation at Pompey in the slightest, however.

Hindolo Mustapha

Hindolo Mustapha. | Getty Images

Crystal Palace’s rising star is making waves at under-21 level and is an attacking talent John Mousinho has watched personally on a number of occasions. A versatile operator across the midfield and forward positions, the 18-year-old has an eye for the spectacular. Mustapha’s work against the ball will need to improve, but he’s wanted by Pompey - though not as a front-line option at this formative stage of his career.

Nectar Triantis

Hibs' Nectarios Triantis has been one of the stand-out SPL players last season - and was linked with Pompey | SNS Group

The Aussie was mentioned as a potential midfield recruit in a central department where Pompey need to focus a hefty amount of recruitment energy this summer, though Triantis has often played as a central defender. The 22-year-old had a strong season on loan at Hibs in the Scottish Premier League and was nominated for league’s player of the year, but there’s Pompey reservations about him being able to make the grade in the Championship. A permanent return to Hibs seems most likely at present.

Abdoulie Manneh

Pompey are looking to the continent to do their recruitment this summer and the Gambian, playing in the Swedish league for leaders Mjallby, is an option who’s been flagged up by the Blues’ recruitment department. Rated at £4.2m, the Blues have made in-roads into the possibility of a deal, but with a number of Premier League and European heavy-hitters on the winger’s trail there’s a reluctant acceptance he’s going elsewhere.

Jack Taylor

Pompey were reportedly one of eight clubs trailing the non-league central defender, who’s emerging through the ranks at National League side Sutton United. Bristol City, Millwall and Spurs were among the other sides linked with the 20-year-old, but key players in the Blues’ football operation are unaware who Taylor is - which probably is in an insight into the likelihood of a deal happening.

Hector Kyprianou

Watford have signed Pompey-admired midfielder Hector Kyprianou. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

There’s been admiring glances thrown in the direction of the midfielder from Pompey for some time now, though negotiating a fee with Peterborough in the past would have been tricky with the Blues’ financial muscle that much weaker and Darragh MacAnthony getting maximum value for the Posh’s assets. In any case, it’s Watford who put themself in pole position to land the 24-year-old as a free agent - with a five-year deal an indication of how far they pushed the boat out to land Kyprianou.

The summer Pompey transfer story with longevity

Rob Atkinson

Portsmouth defender Rob Atkinson | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Well, it’s Atkinson who looks set to be the summer’s transfer story with longevity. Cards are on the table over the Bristol City defender, with John Mousinho open about the fact he’s wanted permanently at PO4 and the player himself open to a move - if diplomatic over the issue when speaking to The News last month. It’s the shifting sands at Ashton Gate which are making the prospect of that happening harder to judge. Liam Manning has moved on after intimating the 26-year-old would stay, while Pompey’s Championship rivals have good central defensive options. The situation will probably not become any clearer until Manning’s successor is confirmed.

Charlie Savage

Reading midfielder Charlie Savage | Getty Images

A transfer name familiar to Pompey fans with the Reading man first surfacing last summer. There was no truth in talk of interest then, but Savage has kicked on with an impressive five goals and a midfielder League One high of seven assists delivered last term. Now chatter of a £2m move has resurfaced, but with Pompey thrown in with Wrexham and Birmingham City it looked an agent-driven story by numbers, and so it proved with it wide of the mark on the Blues front.

Joel Ward

The right-back is departing Crystal Palace after over a decade at Selhurst Park. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

There continues to be an element among the Pompey fanbase who love the romance of a former player returning. In reality it rarely works though Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie have bucked the trend in recent seasons, with both returning to PO4 the wrong side of 30 but showing they still had juice in the tank. There’s been some social media noise about Ward coming back which is no great surprise, but with the Blues having three viable right-back options it’s a deal which didn’t make sense. The News today confirmed a move isn’t under consideration.

Jamal Lowe

Jamal Lowe was linked with Pompey last week | Getty Images

Another former player whose name resurfaced last week was Jamal Lowe, though at 30 the former Fratton favourite has plenty still to offer. A return was said to be a ‘huge lure’ for Lowe, with Oxford United and Blackburn also mentioned. Superficially a deal may have appealed, but any meaningful consideration made it apparent that nothing was on the cards. Sheffield Wednesday may be struggling financially now but would’ve rewarded Lowe handsomely, when joining as a free agent from Premier League Bournemouth. In any event, The News and BBC’s Andy Moon independently shot down the talk last Friday.