I asked AI to predict final 2025-26 Championship table - and here’s where Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Derby County finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Jun 2025, 18:30 BST

All 24 teams have booked their spot in the 2025-26 Championship.

Preparations are already well underway behind the scenes at Fratton Park as John Mousinho, Rich Hughes and Co plan for Pompey’s second-successive campaign back in the Championship.

There will be some familiar trips to the likes of QPR, Millwall, Oxford United, Swansea City and more, while Leicester City, Charlton Athletic, Wrexham, Ipswich Town and Wrexham are back in the calendar.

It doesn’t stop there for the Blues, with Mousinho’s men rekindling their rivalry with Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

After a 16th-placed finish last term, there is plenty of expectation going into the new season, which gets underway in August.

But where could Pompey finish?

Well, we’ve taken to the world of AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict the final 2025-26 Championship standings. Here where the Blues are expected to end the campaign.

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship next season.

1. AI predicted final 2025-26 Championship table.

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship next season. | Getty Images

Prediction: The weakest of the promoted sides, with a leaky defence and weak attack, likely to finish bottom.

2. 24th: Charlton Athletic

Prediction: The weakest of the promoted sides, with a leaky defence and weak attack, likely to finish bottom. | Getty Images

Prediction: Their high draw count and lack of attacking flair make them vulnerable to relegation.

3. 23rd: Preston North End

Prediction: Their high draw count and lack of attacking flair make them vulnerable to relegation. | Getty Images

Prediction: Their defensive issues and lack of Championship experience could see them relegated.

4. 22nd: Oxford United

Prediction: Their defensive issues and lack of Championship experience could see them relegated. | Getty Images

