Preparations are already well underway behind the scenes at Fratton Park as John Mousinho, Rich Hughes and Co plan for Pompey’s second-successive campaign back in the Championship.

There will be some familiar trips to the likes of QPR, Millwall, Oxford United, Swansea City and more, while Leicester City, Charlton Athletic, Wrexham, Ipswich Town and Wrexham are back in the calendar.

It doesn’t stop there for the Blues, with Mousinho’s men rekindling their rivalry with Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

After a 16th-placed finish last term, there is plenty of expectation going into the new season, which gets underway in August.

But where could Pompey finish?

Well, we’ve taken to the world of AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict the final 2025-26 Championship standings. Here where the Blues are expected to end the campaign.

1 . AI predicted final 2025-26 Championship table. Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship next season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 24th: Charlton Athletic Prediction: The weakest of the promoted sides, with a leaky defence and weak attack, likely to finish bottom. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 23rd: Preston North End Prediction: Their high draw count and lack of attacking flair make them vulnerable to relegation. | Getty Images Photo Sales