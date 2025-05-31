Pompey are expecting another busy summer of recruitment as the transfer window prepares to open

Pompey will be allowed to officially sign players from Sunday as the first of two summer transfer windows open for business.

The Blues have a lot of work to do if they are to reshuffle their ranks adequately to build on last season’s 16th-place finish on their long-awaited return to the Championship.

The five out-of-contract players they named on their retained list earlier this month kick-started that whole process - as did the departures of those who spent last season on loan at Fratton Park.

In total, 11 players will have waved goodbye to the club by the start of July, leaving sporting director Rich Hughes with some serious work to do in the building up to the 2025-26 campaign.

But with the futures of several other first-team squad members also in doubt, the need is urgent to start replenishing the stock.

When that actually starts to happen and what it looks like exactly remains to be seen. In the meantime, here’s what the Blues would consider their dream transfer scenario ahead of the main summer window slamming shut at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

Goalkeeping department and defence

Dominant as ever in the air, while produced one excellent covering tackle in the second half. Pompey’s defence is so much better with the loanee in it.

Despite their obvious troubles in defence last season, Pompey aren’t expected to do too much surgery in that specific area over the summer.

In fact, a new centre-back could be their only defensive acquisition, with a second potentially possible if the Blues - as expected - part company with both Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre over the close season.

Former loanee Rob Atkinson is their main target there, either on another loan or a permanent switch. And if he were to make a welcome Fratton Park return, then there would be some serious competition in that central area, with Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat all vying for two starting positions - if they remain fit.

A new right-back looks highly unlikely given the continued presence of Jordan Williams, Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin.

Meanwhile, with Connor Ogilvie showing he’s a more-than-capable Championship performer and Jacob Farrell expected to report back for pre-season fit after nearly 10 months out, Pompey are well stocked on the left as well.

Of course, much will depend on Farrell’s fitness and whether Pompey can avoid any breakdown on his road to recovery. If he can, then the sales of Towler and McIntyre will be the only other pieces of business the Blues will look to conclude in this area.

In terms of the goalkeeping department, Nicolas Schmid remains the Blues undisputed No1. Ben Killip has already been given a contract to help beef up the competition alongside Jordan Archer - and that should allow high-rated youngster Toby Steward to find another Football League loan following his recent successful stint at Crawley.

Pompey midfield

Freddie Potts established himself as a firm Fratton favourite your his loan stay at Fratton Park

The midfield will undoubtedly be a position Pompey actively look to strengthen over the summer.

Freddie Potts’ return to parent club West Ham - where he’s expected to compete for a first-team place next season - leaves a huge void in the Blues’ engine room. Meanwhile, the departure of fellow loanee Isaac Hayden will also be felt, given the experience he brought to that position over the second half of the season.

Andre Dozzell’s new contract - after Pompey remained in the Championship - is a welcome boost, with the former QPR and Ipswich midfielder’s importance growing over the course of last season.

But with Marlon Pack’s impact there declining, arguably, and Abdoulaye Kamara’s game looking a long way off during his first campaign at Fratton Park, a major rethink is needed here ahead of the new season.

In an ideal world. Pompey will want to recruit two front-line midfielders to provide them with the robustness, dynamism, energy and work-rate to help them compete more consistently in the Championship next term.

A third could also be brought in, if the decision is taken to allow Kamara to leave, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Attacking midfield and wings

The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season Josh Murphy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Thanks to Josh Murphy and Callum Lang, Pompey’s support around their preferred central striker possesses real quality. When fit last season, both provided the Blues’ attacking play with energy, zest, class and consistency as they played a huge role in securing safety.

Matt Ritchie’s contribution over the season should also not be underestimated. But take these players out of the equation and Pompey lack the depth that can hurt Championship defences.

There are honest, hard-working, dedicated players to call upon here in the form Christian Saydee and Paddy Lane. But do they have the capability to terrorise back lines at this level? That’s debatable.

Pompey will be intent on adding to these positions in the coming weeks and months, with Mousinho prepared to take some tough decisions in order to facilitate the recruitment he believes is necessary.

Fans can expect to see at least four new additions here, including a new front-line right-winger, as the Blues look to possess the ammunition that will keep the goals flowing in the Championship next season.

Striker

Out-of-contract Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi | Getty Images

Whether you consider Kusini Yengi’s impending departure as a shock or not, the reality is Pompey will be on the look-out for a new striker this summer.

Colby Bishop will remain as first choice - depending on fitness and performances, of course. But, just like in the other attacking areas, there’s a need for some serious back-up.

There’s hope that January signing Thomas Waddingham can provide that in greater quantity this season with the help of a proper Pompey pre-season.

But it would be a huge mistake to go into the season with just two striking options - hence the need for the Blues to recruit two more players for this position.

A permanent signing is expected, with Pompey prepared to spend in order to attract the quality needed. Meanwhile, another loan will supplement those options, with the Blues looking for an upgrade on former loanee Mark O’Mahony.

