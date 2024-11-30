Hull City are the latest Championship club to part ways with their manager.

Hull City will reportedly take their time before appointing a new manager with owner Acun Ilicali desperate to get the right man and stave off any relegation danger.

Hull sacked head coach Tim Walter after losing 2-0 at home to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday during the week, their sixth defeat of a nine-game winless run. That dismal period has seen the Tigers join Portsmouth in the Championship relegation zone, with just three points separating the pair while John Mousinho’s side have two games in hand.

Walter lasted just 17 games at the MKM Stadium, with his specific brand of football yielding little in terms of results while more recent criticism of supporters has backfired massively. Those fans have since been chanting for the manager to leave and got their wish on Wednesday.

The decision to bring Walter in was instantly controversial, with Championship Manager of the Season candidate Liam Rosenior sacked over the summer, and it has clearly not worked. And now Hull Live report that club chiefs will not rush into a permanent appointment, in the knowledge they must get it right or face the serious threat of relegation.

Ilicali is thought to have informed his fellow decision-makers there is ‘no pressure to rush into making a permanent appointment’, with assistant coach Andy Dawson to take interim charge for Saturday’s meeting with Middlesbrough and for the foreseeable. Championship experience is thought to be a key attribute among candidates and a separate report from Hull Live names five potential options.

Among them is Slavisa Jokanovic, who enjoyed second-tier success with Watford and Fulham but struggled more recently with Sheffield United. Mark Robins is also in high demand, having enjoyed a sustained period of over-performance with Coventry City before his surprise sacking earlier this season.

Two other recently-sacked managers are named, with ex-Leicester City boss Steve Cooper and former Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut also linked - the latter due to Turkish links with Hull owner Ilicali. The only name currently in work is John Eustace, who continues to impress at Blackburn Rovers.

That the majority of candidates are without a job should, in theory, allow Hull to get their man through the door swiftly but Ilicali is keen to complete thorough due diligence on all options before jumping into any decisions.

In the meantime, assistant coach Dawson will take charge and did manage to get a slight tune out of a struggling Hull squad during his last caretaker stint in 2022. An eight-game spell brought three wins and nine points, which while far from perfect is a significant improvement on current form and likely enough to pull them clear of the relegation zone.

Pompey took a point from the MKM Stadium as part of Hull’s nine-game winless run but will likely face a tougher test in the reverse. They will also face a new head coach when the Tigers come to Fratton Park on the final day of the season.