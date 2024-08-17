Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Cullen has confessed Pompey’s interest in the current transfer window is far from over.

The Fratton Park chief executive said the Blues remain keen to bolster their ranks in a variety of positions - and that he anticipates an acceleration of activity between now and the 11pm deadline on Friday, August 30.

Cullen also insisted there’s confidence within the Pompey ranks that the patience they showed with remaining key transfer targets will pay off.

The Blues have so far secured deals for nine new signings as sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho make the necessary changes within the squad to give the club a fighting chance in the Championship.

The most recent new arrival announced was that of Matt Ritchie, whose Fratton Park return was made public 11 days ago on August 6 to much excitement among the PO4 faithful.

Work continues behind the scenes to continue the good work already completed on the transfer front. And while that might not be visible to the fans, Cullen said there’s plenty of excitement still to come as the Blues close in on their remaining targets.

Speaking via his programme notes ahead of today's game against Luton, the Pompey CEO said: 'Our recruitment to date this summer has seen us welcome nine new players to Pompey and we look forward to seeing Andre Dozzell, Elias Sørensen, Jacob Farrell, Jordan Archer, Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Rueben Swann and Sammy Silvera all play their part in Pompey blue.

‘Our activity is far from complete, as we look to complete further signings in a variety of positions over the remaining two weeks of the window.

‘It has been very different to what we previously experienced in League One and activity has proved to be slower for most Championship clubs.

‘Things should now accelerate as Premier League sides and other bigger teams in Europe see their players return from the Euros and the Olympics and we remain confident that our patience on key targets will come to fruition.’

The next arrival expected through the door at Fratton Park is Austrian goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid. Reports from Austria claim the Blues are closing in on a deal for the BW Linz stopper with negotiations at the final stages.