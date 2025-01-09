Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are exploring a potential deal for Thomas Waddingham in the January window.

The News understands the Aussie ‘teenage sensation’ is an option being considered by the Blues this month.

But it’s clear other targets are taking precedence over securing a move for the 19-year-old, who is also being looked at by QPR and Sheffield Wednesday. And that may well lead to Waddingham moving elsewhere in the coming weeks, with reports last night both of Pompey’s Championship rivals have submitted bids for the striker.

It’s believed a move for the Brisbane Roar striker would be welcomed by John Mousinho, as his side close in on making Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden their second January window capture.

But the major focus for the January window remains those additions who can impact the here and now, as he aims to oversee a successful bid for Championship survival.

Waddingham evidently doesn’t fall into that category, though is a bright prospect after already bagging 11 senior goals in the A-League.

With defender Rob Atkinson in the building and Isaac Hayden’s arrival imminent, the focus will now turn to supplementing Pompey’s squad at the front end of the pitch. That will take the form of bringing in a winger and deep-lying forward who can bolster Mousinho’s options immediately.

In terms of profile that isn’t Waddingham, who plays as a left-footed number nine - with his very decent goal return coming for a team bottom of the Aussie top flight.

Reports in Australia suggest the teenager could play his final game in the country this weekend, with 18 months to run on his existing agreement. No deal will be completed imminently, however, with the transfer window opening on January 16. The cut-off to complete deals in England is 11pm on February 3.