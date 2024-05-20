Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals could be on the hunt for a new manager

Following the conclusion of the Premier League on Sunday, Pompey have now had three more of their upcoming rivals confirmed with Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town all suffering relegation back to the Championship following just one season in the top-flight.

Oxford United also confirmed their spot in next season’s Championship following a 2-0 win over Bolton in the League One play-off final on Saturday and there remains just one more match to be played before the league is confirmed.

Leeds and Southampton will battle it out on Sunday 26 May for the third Premier League promotion spot and Blues fans will undoubtedly be watching in anticipation to see whether the return of the South Coast derby will take place in the 2024/25 campaign, or if their fiercest rivals will head straight back up to the top-flight league at the first time of asking.

Here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be rivals and their former League One foes...

Pompey counsel set for Premier League return

The Luton Town boss Rob Edwards could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League as the new manager of Ipswich Town. Ipswich’s current boss Kieran McKenna has been tipped to join Brighton following the announcement that Roberto De Zerbi is departing the Amex stadium this summer, making way for Edwards to head straight back to the Premier League despite his side’s relegation.

According to reports from talkSPORT, Edwards - whose advice was sought by Fratton Park’s Sporting Director Rich Hughes when Pompey were weighing up managerial options in January 2023 - is being seen as the ideal replacement for McKenna if the latter makes the move to the south coast. Edwards guided Luton to promotion in 2022/23 and did a commendable job in trying to keep them up. They were, however, ultimately fated to head straight back down, finishing the season on 26 points and with six wins.

The Hatters enjoyed a tight relegation battle with Nottingham Forest and have been praised for their top-flight efforts, given they have been fighting against sides with exceptionally superior financial backing to to what the Kenilworth Road club have enjoyed.

Bundesliga target Peterborough star

The out-of-contract Peterborough star Josh Knight has reportedly received a lucrative offer from a foreign club with The Guardian newspaper suggesting it is the German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. Following the final round of fixtures on Saturday, Bremen finished ninth and are now reportedly seeking out the Posh centre-back.

Knight, 26, has been offered a lengthy contract designed to keep him at London Road following the expiration of his contract in June but the Posh are now set to face opposition from a handful of Championship clubs, as well as potentially the Bundesliga but a bid is yet to be made.

Speaking on the Hard Truth podcast, the Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony admitted that he expects Knight to receive plenty of attention but added he believes the centre-back has enjoyed his time at the London Road stadium.