Pompey fans have not held back as they eye potential reunion with promotion-winning star

Pompey fans have offered ecstatic reactions to the news that ex-Blues loanee star and Norwich City winger Abu Kamara has handed in a transfer request. The 21-year-old was a fan favourite in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering ten assists in 46 league matches as he aided the side in achieving promotion to the Championship.

Now however, it is reported that several clubs in the Championship are monitoring the winger who still has one year left on his current contract with an option of a further year extension.

The Fratton Park club had been exceptionally reluctant to let Kamara head back to Norwich with the Blues’ sporting director Rich Hughes telling The News he was refusing to give up his pursuit of the player. Mousinho was rather more defeatist last week, though, as he predicted Kamara remaining at Carrow Road and finding a first-team role under new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Now, however, the tides have turned and the Fratton Park faithful have been full of voice as they offer wide-ranging opinions on the possibility of a Kamara-Fratton Park reunion. While some comment that the reported £3 million could prove too much for Mousinho and the Blues board, others are just hopeful that somehow they can see the beloved winger in Blue again as soon as possible...

Taking to social media, here is what the Pompey fans have said...

“We don't need him the way Silvera is playing. The money he would cost could be better spent elsewhere” “I’d love him back. But £3m+ is a lot and I don’t think the club could do it. I’d take the gamble tho. Who dares wins.”

“Definitely - great investment, the lad will thrive back with us - a no brainer, worth every penny..”

“Think of it this way, Alex Robertson cost Cardiff 3 Million and we were not in a position to pay that, so no, unless it’s a loan it’s not going to happen”

“Realistically I doubt it.... if he becomes available the chances are bigger fish then us will want him.”

“As much as I'm grateful for the amount of money the Eisners have invested in the club infrastructure. Training facilities and the stadium. They have to realise that eventually we will need to put some proper money up for decent players. It's all well and good buying players from lower divisions for a few 100k. But we always miss out on players like Kamara or even Robertson.”

“I don’t think the transfer fee is the real issue. It will be the long term cost of the wages. The amount he was on at Norwich realistically would be more than any of the Pompey wages currently. So he would have to take a wage cut or some players might be asking for extra to compensate.”

“A while back John Mousinho stated they were monitoring the Abu Kamara situation and if the chance arose to possibly sign him the club would be ready to react. Here’s the chance to make it happen.”

“He probably just wants a better contract with more money at Norwich and can give Norwich the option, x club(s) are offering me this, either match it or better it or I want to leave!”

“Most of us would love nothing more than to see Abu in a Pompey shirt again.But I honestly can't see us weighing out £3m+ for any player.It's a shame as he's worshipped by fans and probably already knows that (Mousinho)/Hughes is the perfect set-up to nurture his talent. And if he should thrive would fit the criteria of a young player you could triple the purchase price and strengthen the squad as Leeds are doing. The prospect of Kamara, Sorensen, Yengi, Lang and Bishop as attacking outlets is mouthwatering.”

“He is one player that is worth investing some proper money in. This lad has tremendous potential and in my eyes it’s not even a gamble. £2 million with add-ons and a sell on clause let’s get it done. That’s assuming he wants to come home.”

“Sign him up sign him up really hope he comes back to Pompey been sorely missed!!!!!”

“Well a lot rests on the ambition of the club.. the type of young player that fits the club blueprint. Albeit unlikely. Will be a permanent keeper & 3 or 4 loans I suspect!”