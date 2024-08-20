Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s 10 days to go until the transfer window slams shut until January.

Pompey have been busy this summer, having brought nine new signings into the club for their first season back in the Championship since 2012.

But there’s a clear need for more and an urgency to add to their ranks between now and deadline day on Friday, August 30 (11pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of injuries for the opening two games of the season against Leeds and Luton highlighted the need for extra quality and depth. Meanwhile, both matches also showed the levels the Blues need to compete at on a consistent basis - something that will prove tough without additional reinforcements.

Pompey know themselves there’s work to be done on their recruitment, with John Mousinho expecting a flurry of activity over the next 10 days. But what could that activity look like? Here’s our take on what to expect from the Blues between now and Friday week.

What’s still needed?

It’s fair to say the Blues remain open to strengthening all departments, apart from both full-back positions. Goalkeeper, the centre of defence, central midfield, attacking midfield, the wings, centre-forward - they’re all areas Pompey could conceivably do business in over the next 10 days.

Why? You might ask, considering four forwards, two central midfielders and a keeper have already been recruited this summer, along with two full-backs. Well, the simple answer is, despite these new additions, there’s still room for improvement and question marks over these positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby’s Bishop’s heart surgery and Kusini Yengi’s current injury worries ensures Pompey are desperately short up top. The supporting attacking areas need additional help, too, especially as it’s here where rotation is more frequent and extra quality is needed to unlock Championship defences. Josh Murphy’s injury record could also be a factor.

The centre of midfield is well stocked, but what happens if captain Marlon Pack gets injured? Who can step in to fill that considerable void? And are Andre Dozzell, Owen Moxon, Tom Lowery or Terry Devlin good enough to be the necessary powerhouses or legs in the Blues’ engine room?

Pompey’s options at centre-back are down to the barebones, with no direct replacement for Sean Raggett found yet amid periods on the sidelines for injured duo Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre. Meanwhile, Will Norris still needs serious competition, despite the arrival of Jordan Archer.

With all that in mind, it’s clear further reinforcements are needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the priorities?

With much still to do, Pompey could start anywhere really. Their closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid is proof of that.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that the centre of defence and midfield are the two biggest concerns. A frontline partner for Conor Shaughnessy is a must, especially as we’re not 100 percent sure how long it’s going to take Regan Poole to fully recover from his ACL injury. Meanwhile, the fact Ryley Towler was earmarked for a development loan at the very beginning of the summer suggests Pompey had no intention of starting the 2024-25 campaign with their highly-rated youngster in their Championshio starting XI.

Pompey still appear lightweight in midfield, in spite of Andre Dozzell’s arrival, with none of Moxon, Lowery, Stevenson or Devlin having played in the Championship before.

And it must be said, Bishop’s heart issue will have caught the Blues by surprise, with Pompey initially having full confidence in the former Accrington man leading their line in the Championship before his diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elias Sorsensen scored on his debut against Leeds in Bishop’s absence. But the Blues cannot afford to head into the autumn undercooked in this key department.

How many new signings could still arrive?

Pompey are keen to utilise the remaining four loan places they have in their squad, with Sammy Silvera the only player to arrive on a temporary basis to date.

It’s believed the Blues also have some money to spend and are prepared to use it to ensure their remaining targets are delivered. At least two more permanent signings - including Schmid, who will cost in the region of 400,000 euros - could be made, taking the number of possible new arrivals still to come to six.

Who are the latest players to be linked with Pompey?

As mentioned, goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid is a deal that is just waiting to be confirmed. That’s a concrete bit of business Pompey are currently working on - the others, though, fall into the ‘rumour’ category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That includes Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison and Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair. However, both have come under Pompey’s radar in the past and are considered creditable links.

Talk of a move for former Leeds skipper and centre-back Liam Cooper was dismissed by Mousinho last week.

Meanwhile, reports that Abu Kamara has handed in a transfer request at Norwich will surely add to speculation around his future - talk has been constant ever since he said goodbye to Fratton Park at the end of last season.

What about exits?

Pompey do not want an oversized squad, so will look to move some players on - either on loan or on permanent deals. At present, they’re working with a group of 26 players - a figure that does not include Anthony Scully, who has already been told he can leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That number ensured they were just about able to name full 20-man match-day squads for both Championship games against Leeds and Luton respectively as injuries currently impact Mousinho’s selections.

Yet expect at least one or two to make way if further reinforcements are made.

Pompey don’t have to sell. Mousinho, understandly, simply doesn’t want to work with an over-inflated first-team squad.