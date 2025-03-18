Portsmouth fans split on Fratton Park question

Fratton Park has been Pompey’s proud home since the end of the 19th century.

In the 126 years that have passed since Alfred H Bone began building the world renowned ‘Old Girl’, thousands of memories have been created, many wonderful Blues players have been granted hero status, hundreds of opponents have been left in awe by the atmosphere generated by the Fratton faithful, and, of course, some very important and historic trophies have been housed within its walls.

There’s been facelifts galore, too - from increasing its capacity to 58,000 in the 1930s, to the building of the Fratton End in 1997, to the most recent Milton End refurbishment that helped take the current all-seater structure to a capacity of 20,899.

But there’s also been plenty of noise made about relocating Pompey’s base elsewhere in and around Portsea Island - with the old Portsmouth Airport (now Anchorage Park), Farlington playing fields, The Hard and Horsea Island among the many suggestions that have never come to fruition.

By the way, turning the current PO4 pitch 90 degrees to accommodate a bigger stadium has also been proposed on occasions without action being taken.

As you can see, the future of Fratton Park always appears to be on the agenda, no matter what generation of fans have come and gone. And this existing cohort is no different, with the club’s current owners, Tornante, actively looking at ways of extending the famous stadium’s capacity, improving its facilities and enhancing the match-day experience for fans.

With Championship Pompey this season boasting its highest average home crowd over a league campaign since 1967-68 and the season-ticket waiting list exceeding 2,000, the club clearly remains at the heart of the city, while Fratton Park continues to be hailed as one of the jewels in the crown of English football.

But with complex external infrastructure developments central to any expansion plans, the Blues have perhaps done all they can to maximise the space available to them inside and outside the ground.

With that in mind, along with the acclaim that has come the club’s way this season after some impressive PO4 results, we asked the Fratton faithful one simple question via our social media channels - Would you ever want Pompey to leave Fratton Park? And, as always, the response was phenomenal, with readers keen to make their feelings clear on the hugely-important and emotive subject.

Unfortunately, we’re not in the position to post every response received - but here’s a flavour of what has been said...

Would you ever want Pompey to leave Fratton Park? - NO

Elaine Brumfield: No. Look at all new grounds, no atmosphere. You will lose the heart and soul of this great stadium if we move and go bigger. Leave her where she is. Only one great lady, which is Fratton Park.

Philip Hibbert: Not at all but the capacity needs to be increased to around 30,000. North stand and Fratton End.

Gav Jones: Absolutely not! it’s all I’ve ever known and it’s one of only a very limited amount of old school, historic grounds left. I’d much rather stay at Fratton Park than move to some modern day copy cat soulless bowl.

Steve Powell: No… stay put. Look what Fulham have done with Craven Cottage. An exoskeleton on the North Stand (using the car park), open up side of Fratton End to join North Stand and open up the other side to join South Stand (incorporating some boxes).

@stevebone1: Leaving Fratton Park would be the worst thing Pompey could ever do. They must never entertain the idea. Fratton Park IS Pompey. And you only have to look at the huge number of soulless new grounds around the country to see why the old stadiums are the best.

Matt Martin: Absolutely not. Would never give the old girl up for another stadium. I don’t care how small it is compared to others, never get rid of “Fortress Fratton Park” – besides we still got enough room to expand the north stand so if the amount of seats is an issue you got a big plot of land where the car park is to expand. Pompey own the car park plot of land if they expanded the north stand that’s enough room to add an extra 10,000-20,000 seats depending on how much of the car park land they use. And for an alternative for car parking they can make a deal with the B&Q car park.

Paul Ellis: Stay at Fratton. But in a much revamped stadium. The Eisners have spent a fortune, trying to make the best of what we’ve got. But in reality much of it needs knocking down and rebuilding, starting with the North Stand.

@Timmy_Foote: No, the character of the place can’t be replicated. Although not a given, moving to a soulless bowl can really ruin a club. Just ask Hammers fans. Eventually we can rebuild the north stand to add some additional capacity, but otherwise I love Fratton.

Christopher Anderson: Just get the capacity up to 35,000, it's our history, it's our home, just look at the chapel of rest down the road, or the flat pack as many call it, it's like the moon - no atmosphere!

Chris Willmott: Definitely no. Increase the current capacity. Moving elsewhere will not guarantee what Fratton Park is renowned for – our brilliant atmosphere. Please stay at Fratton Park forever.

Nigel Quinton: NO this is home where we can dream. If we move to a bigger stadium (WHERE would that be). We will expect PFC to be challenging the other big teams in England and if we didn’t the new home would become a depressing place to go.

@WhitmarshSteve: A definite no from me.Good times bad times but always a constant in my life for 60 years PUP.

Pompey Tom: No, but it needs to increase attendance to compete.

Steve McGuinness: Never! No plastic atmosphere for us!!!!

@BlueArmyAlex: No, I don’t see a way to keep a new stadium within the community and in the centre of Portsea Island. We need the extra capacity and any potential extra revenue though. An extended Fratton End and new North Stand should be the goal for the next 2 decades.

Garry Bull: Build a new North Stand behind existing stand. Extend the Fratton End to meet new North Stand, then knock old North Stand down and move the pitch over. Then a new South Stand can be built and joined up the Fratton End. Milton End then could be rebuilt. Fill in all 4 corners to maximise capacity.

Connor Gilchrist: No just expand Fratton End. Connecting with North Stand would get us a 30k stadium and an even more intense atmosphere.

Elizabeth Light: No there's nowhere in the city to build. a new stadium and that's where We need to be. Expand and rebuild.

@Dave_Loren: No. It has an irreplaceable character.

Would you ever want Pompey to leave Fratton Park? - Yes

Doug McEwen: Yes! We must if we want to move forward. To be bigger & better than our Brighton & Soton rivals. But it would have to be tastefully done and increase capacity to 35K. All of our memories are at Fratton Park - but so was The Goldstone / The Dell / Elm Park. I love the place but it is needs huge improvement & I don't think the Eisners have any real intent.

Gary Cox: Yes. We need to have a stadium that is modern and bigger than the lot up the road and BHA as we are streets behind them in infrastructure. Love Fratton but it's never going to meet that criteria.

Daniel Hall: Needs to happen if we are to progress, build it at the training ground. Train station right behind it.

@Dimsum1872967: It's all about levels and where you're happy for Pompey to bump along at isn't it. I'm a yes because I'd like my club to be as good as they can be and to play at the highest possible level, otherwise what's the point of playing (& watching) professional sport.

Gary Saunders: Yes, we would have to so we can increase attendance – if we ever wanted to become a serious team aiming for success in the Premier League.

Peter West: I would say yes if we could basically make a modern version of what we already have. A Fratton end, a Milton end, but just way more up to date north and south stands. Close off the corners to get rid of the awful wind tunnel, and a bit more room between the crowd and the pitch. Last thing we want is a soulless square/oval with no defining details.

Lee Garvey: I live in Pompey and I’m a realist. Pompey will never move forward with that ground. It’s was proven when we got to the Premier League as the ground can’t generate enough cash.

@RobaFett1898: If it can be done properly, yes. I doubt there are too many Arsenal fans that miss Highbury.

Stephen Bishop: While I think that Fratton has been a huge factor for us this year, I can't help but feel that staying there has held us back. Look at Brighton now. I'd rather we be in a shiny new stadium in our rightful place in the top flight as opposed to staying at Fratton and letting other teams pass us by just for the sake of the atmosphere.

David Clements: The only problem we will always have is the traffic, we could easily add 15000 more but the problem will always be the traffic. It’s a real shame we can’t build at Farlington because that would be the ideal place for traffic and right by the railway line. It is the perfect spot but it would need to be a 7 day a week area not just for football.

Would you ever want Pompey to leave Fratton Park? - Yes and No

Nick Weeks: It depends on the alternative. I expect if the Parkway Stadium had gone ahead and it had worked out well then most people wouldn't even be thinking about Fratton Park anymore. For most people the alternative would have to be really good.

Gez Johns: Preferably not but it might be necessary in the future for the club to grow and develop if the owners can’t find a solution on the current FP footprint.

Baz Puszkar: I am not against a new stadium per se but I would like it to be on the original site. This is the hub of a community. I would not like a new, out of town stadium, no where near any pubs, where nobody can walk to the ground, where there is no atmosphere.

@iforrow: Yes if it was the right move for the club.

Joshua Norris: My heart says no. Never. That's where our history and memories are. My head says it would be possible and manageable to increase Fratton Park where it is by doing something amazing with the North Stand and Fratton End that looks a little like St James Park in Newcastle. But I think if we have aspirations to go back to the Premiership one day we need a bigger capacity to generate funds and staying may make that difficult.

Chris Pompeyfc: Depends on how far the owners want to progress. A lot has been said about the work done on the stadium but the stark truth is its little more than a make over and I don't think the owners have the real appetite to do anymore than maintain the status quo.

@CoreyLFHoness: Yes - I would love a bigger stadium, with modern facilities, and with all the other fun stuff a new stadium comes with. No - because it's Fratton Park, and nothing could come close to the feel, the atmosphere, the memories, the history. This is our Fortress!

