Pompey are on track to record their highest home attendances for almost 60 years.

Fratton Park is poised to post its best average crowd over a league season since 1967-68 - and also its second largest over 66 years.

The Blues are presently averaging 20,219 with six home matches remaining of their Championship campaign. Clubs still to visit the south coast include Sunday’s opposition Leeds, along with Plymouth, Blackburn, Derby, Watford and Hull.

Currently, Fratton Park’s highest average attendance over the last 57 years was established in 2003-04, during the Blues’ maiden Premier League season, when Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Teddy Sheringham were leading the attack.

However, with that standing at 20,109, Pompey now have every chance of surpassing that figure in their first campaign back in the Championship for 12 years.

Following last year’s completion of a new-look Milton End catering for 3,150 fans, the Blues have broken the 20,000 barrier in all but two of their 17 league fixtures at home so far this term.

Only the midweek visits of Stoke (19,388) and Millwall (19,814) - both last month - have fallen short so far, with the New Year’s Day clash with Swansea the highest (20,427).

That has enabled the Blues to register the 13th best average attendance in the Championship, ahead of the likes of Burnley, Cardiff, Blackburn and Luton.

Yet, in terms of comparisons with previous Fratton Park seasons, this could potentially be just the fourth time they have averaged in excess of 20,000 since 1958-59.

The largest average attendance since then was set in 1967-68, when George Smith was Pompey manager in Division Two.

The Blues appeared destined for a Division One return for much of the season, however, a post-March collapse saw them agonisingly win just three of their final 13 fixtures and suffer disappointment.

A squad containing the likes of Ray Hiron, Nicky Jennings, Bobby Kellard, George Ley, Albie McCann and Ron Tindall eventually finished fifth, nine points adrift of the second promotion spot.

Booming Fratton Park gates

Regardless, Fratton Park gates boomed, averaging 22,985 over their 22 league fixtures - which remains unsurpassed over the subsequent 57 years to this point.

Since then, there have been three other occasions of breaking the 20,000 mark over a Fratton Park season. These are 2003-04 (20,109), 2004-05 (20,072) and the current season (20,219 to date).

Sunderland (40,342), Leeds (36,245) and Derby (28,856) lead the way, while Oxford (11,330), Luton (11,484) and Swansea (15,234) are at the bottom.

Pompey’s average Fratton Park league attendances over a season since 1967-68.

2024-25 - 20,218*

2023-24 - 18,953

2022-23 - 18,064

2021-22 - 15,003

2020-21 - 2,000

2019-20 - 17,150

2018-19 - 18,223

2017-18 - 17,917

2016-17 - 16,805

2015-16 - 16,391

2014-15 - 15,242

2013-14 - 15,435

2012-13 - 12,232

2011-12 - 15,707

2010-11 - 15,019

2009-10 - 18,249

2008-09 - 19.829

2007-08 - 19,914

2006-07 - 19,862

2005-06 - 19,840

2004-05 - 20,072

2003-04 - 20,109

2002-03 - 18,916

2001-02 - 15,122

2000-01 - 13,533

1999-2000 - 13,906

1998-99 - 11,973

1997-98 - 11,149

1996-97 - 8,854

1995-96 - 9,407

1994-55 - 8,424

1993-94 - 11,690

1992-93 - 13,695

1991-92 - 11,745

1990-91 - 9,690

1989-90 - 9,053

1988-89 - 10,214

1987-88 - 15,905

1986-87 - 13,401

1985-86 - 13,624

1984-85 - 15,197

1983-84 - 13,161

1982-83 - 14,101

1981-82 - 15,772

1980-81 - 13,571

1979-80 - 15,772

1978-79 - 10,106

1977-78 - 9,640

1976-77 - 11,573

1975-76 - 10,471

1974-75 - 13,685

1973-74 - 13,685

1972-73 - 9,471

1971-72 - 11,917

1970-71 - 13,792

1969-70 - 14,918

1968-69 - 19,163