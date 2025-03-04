Portsmouth poised for 57-year attendance high amid booming Fratton Park crowds
Fratton Park is poised to post its best average crowd over a league season since 1967-68 - and also its second largest over 66 years.
The Blues are presently averaging 20,219 with six home matches remaining of their Championship campaign. Clubs still to visit the south coast include Sunday’s opposition Leeds, along with Plymouth, Blackburn, Derby, Watford and Hull.
Currently, Fratton Park’s highest average attendance over the last 57 years was established in 2003-04, during the Blues’ maiden Premier League season, when Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Teddy Sheringham were leading the attack.
However, with that standing at 20,109, Pompey now have every chance of surpassing that figure in their first campaign back in the Championship for 12 years.
Following last year’s completion of a new-look Milton End catering for 3,150 fans, the Blues have broken the 20,000 barrier in all but two of their 17 league fixtures at home so far this term.
Only the midweek visits of Stoke (19,388) and Millwall (19,814) - both last month - have fallen short so far, with the New Year’s Day clash with Swansea the highest (20,427).
That has enabled the Blues to register the 13th best average attendance in the Championship, ahead of the likes of Burnley, Cardiff, Blackburn and Luton.
Yet, in terms of comparisons with previous Fratton Park seasons, this could potentially be just the fourth time they have averaged in excess of 20,000 since 1958-59.
The largest average attendance since then was set in 1967-68, when George Smith was Pompey manager in Division Two.
The Blues appeared destined for a Division One return for much of the season, however, a post-March collapse saw them agonisingly win just three of their final 13 fixtures and suffer disappointment.
A squad containing the likes of Ray Hiron, Nicky Jennings, Bobby Kellard, George Ley, Albie McCann and Ron Tindall eventually finished fifth, nine points adrift of the second promotion spot.
Booming Fratton Park gates
Regardless, Fratton Park gates boomed, averaging 22,985 over their 22 league fixtures - which remains unsurpassed over the subsequent 57 years to this point.
Since then, there have been three other occasions of breaking the 20,000 mark over a Fratton Park season. These are 2003-04 (20,109), 2004-05 (20,072) and the current season (20,219 to date).
Incidentally, the current Championship average this season is 21,925, with 12 more clubs having attendances which exceed the Blues.
Sunderland (40,342), Leeds (36,245) and Derby (28,856) lead the way, while Oxford (11,330), Luton (11,484) and Swansea (15,234) are at the bottom.
Pompey’s average Fratton Park league attendances over a season since 1967-68.
2024-25 - 20,218*
2023-24 - 18,953
2022-23 - 18,064
2021-22 - 15,003
2020-21 - 2,000
2019-20 - 17,150
2018-19 - 18,223
2017-18 - 17,917
2016-17 - 16,805
2015-16 - 16,391
2014-15 - 15,242
2013-14 - 15,435
2012-13 - 12,232
2011-12 - 15,707
2010-11 - 15,019
2009-10 - 18,249
2008-09 - 19.829
2007-08 - 19,914
2006-07 - 19,862
2005-06 - 19,840
2004-05 - 20,072
2003-04 - 20,109
2002-03 - 18,916
2001-02 - 15,122
2000-01 - 13,533
1999-2000 - 13,906
1998-99 - 11,973
1997-98 - 11,149
1996-97 - 8,854
1995-96 - 9,407
1994-55 - 8,424
1993-94 - 11,690
1992-93 - 13,695
1991-92 - 11,745
1990-91 - 9,690
1989-90 - 9,053
1988-89 - 10,214
1987-88 - 15,905
1986-87 - 13,401
1985-86 - 13,624
1984-85 - 15,197
1983-84 - 13,161
1982-83 - 14,101
1981-82 - 15,772
1980-81 - 13,571
1979-80 - 15,772
1978-79 - 10,106
1977-78 - 9,640
1976-77 - 11,573
1975-76 - 10,471
1974-75 - 13,685
1973-74 - 13,685
1972-73 - 9,471
1971-72 - 11,917
1970-71 - 13,792
1969-70 - 14,918
1968-69 - 19,163
