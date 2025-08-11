Pompey wanted to keep Rob Atkinson following his impressive loan spell from Bristol City last season - now the Robins who are benefitting from his presence

Pompey fans quickly learned to love on-loan Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson over the second half of last season.

Now it appears new Robins boss Gerhard Struber is the latest member of the centre-back’s fan club.

Atkinson - who the Blues wanted to keep at Fratton Park following two goals in 14 impressive league appearances last term - was named in City’s starting XI against Sheffield United on Saturday.

It was the 27-year-old’s first competitive appearance for the Ashton Gate side in more than 900 days, with an ACL injury picked up against Sunderland in February 2023 bringing his playing career to a dramatic pause.

And the popular figure rose to the challenge handed to him with a stand-out defensive performance that provided the foundations to a surprise 4-1 victory at Bramall Lane.

What Gerhard Struber has been saying about Rob Atkinson

With Rob Dickie suspended for the Robins’ season opener and Luke McNally injured, Atkinson’s involvement against the Blades was not unexpected.

However, that doesn’t mean Struber wasn’t pleasantly surprised by the defender’s capabilities when he decided to replace Liam Manning in the Ashton Gate hotseat in June.

Speaking to Bristol Live ahead of the fixture, the Austrian admitted to being impressed with the former Oxford United man and a little taken aback - leading him to label the player an important part of his plans for the season ahead.

When asked for his first impression on Atkinson, Struber said: ‘I’m very impressed. Very impressed by him and a little bit surprised. He's, of course, a monster in the aerial duels.

‘In the last few friendly games, he won every duel; it’s crazy and so reliable. Also, I think he’s a player who, when we play behind the last line, he can be a player with a very good touch, with a very good feeling to play these balls behind.

‘He is someone who can be a big key for us in the next few months.’

Why Pompey favourite Rob Atkinson decided to stay at Bristol City

Rob Atkinson was an impressive loan recruit for Pompey during their Championship survival. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images | Getty Images

Struber’s assessment of Atkinson will simply confirm what Pompey knew, after they worked with the centre-half following his loan arrival in January.

His role in helping Pompey beat the drop led to the Blues wanting to keep the 27-year-old at Fratton Park.

It was a move Atkinson was open to - until he agreed to a new year-two contract extension that will keep him at Ashton Gate until 2028.

That left Pompey disappointed. But speaking after putting pen to paper on the new terms, the defender explained why he opted to extend his Robins stay.

Atkinson said ‘Really good. It seemed to take its time but really happy to be home and get the deal done.

‘It’s been, honestly, some of the hardest times I’ve had to endure not only as a footballer but off the pitch as well. To sort of want to see the back of that, I see this as a fresh start almost.

‘It helps that there's a new manager coming in so it’s all going to hopefully come together. For me, not the most productive of times for Bristol City but I’m looking to rekindle it and start it again.

‘I keep getting told (that I am like a) new signing, he’s here and it does feel like I’m a new signing. Hopefully I can have that sort of effect.

‘I’ve already had a chat with him (Gerhard Struber) and the idea of working with him is really exciting. I thought it was important to contact him before signing this deal because I wanted to ensure that I was part of the plans. He very much reassured me that I was.

‘He’s passionate, energetic and hopefully he can add his own twist onto the club, which I’m very much looking forward to be a part of.’

