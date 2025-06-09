Fratton Park is undergoing £1m worth of essential work this summer, according to Andy Cullen | None

The Blues’ home is undergoing more essential work this summer

Andy Cullen has revealed Fratton Park’s latest ‘massive’ summer project.

And the essential health and safety work is costing approaching £1m to implement at Pompey’s 126-year-old home.

A new water system to deal with any potential fire outbreaks is currently being installed during the Championship close season.

This will consist of an updated independent irrigation system, involving a new 171,000-litre tank constructed near the Fanzone, just outside the North Stand.

In previous summers, Fratton Park has undergone extensive improvements to the North Stand, Milton End and South Stand, in addition to the Victory Lounge, totalling more than £19m.

And while the latest work will largely go under the radar, Pompey’s chief executive is adamant it is crucial for Fratton Park.

Portsmouth chief: It’s a massive project at a massive cost

Cullen told The News: ‘The massive project going on at the moment is one we’ve been obliged to do from a health and safety perspective, which is to install a new independent irrigation system in the event of a fire breaking out at Fratton park.

‘This also deals with the problem of mains pressure simultaneously failing in the local area, which would mean water could not be bumped at the same pressure to extinguish any fire.

‘With recent events elsewhere in the country, probably most notable Grenfell, putting cladding on many buildings under the microscope, other things are also now under focus from the fire authorities and building control.

‘It is a massive project for us at a massive cost, so we’ve had to install an independent water tank. The cost is approaching £1m.

‘The tank will be extremely visible, rising into the sky at the corner of the North Stand and Fratton End before you approach the Fanzone, against the Tesco fence.

The Fratton Park pitch is currently undergoing ‘annual renovation’ - but there are plans to replace it. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s another piece of investment we’ve had to make in order to continue to maintain a safety licence - and is being funded by the owners.

‘We have to put Portsmouth fans’ safety first’

‘The likelihood of both those two events occurring - a fire breaking out and mains pressure falling - are very, very remote, but, nevertheless, we have to put safety first, we can’t compromise on that.

‘It is essential maintenance and, of course, on top of that you have a very, very old stadium. Obviously we have spent a lot of money refurbishing Fratton Park, but there are still a whole load of other areas which continue to require annual maintenance each year.’

In addition to the new irrigation system, the Fratton Park pitch is undergoing its annual maintenance, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.

‘They need to continue to be funded’

‘These are all things which are material and are great because they give the opportunity to deliver a return on that investment.

‘These are also things which go on behind the scenes and come at a huge cost and need to continue to have to be funded. That could be anything from fire alarms to wiring, general stadium maintenance areas or steelworks.’