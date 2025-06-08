Andy Cullen admits Pompey are in talks over bringing a club from abroad to Fratton Park in pre-season. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Pompey are exploring potential opposition for their final pre-season game

International opposition top Pompey’s wishlist for a Fratton Park pre-season friendly.

According to Pompey’s chief executive, they remain in discussion with a number of foreign clubs over the prospect of facing John Mousinho’s men.

League One and League Two get underway that weekend, ruling out potential opponents, while the bulk of Premier League clubs already have fixture commitments abroad.

As a consequence, the Blues are focusing on inviting a club from abroad to Fratton Park.

‘It could well be in international opposition’

Cullen told The News: ‘There is a chance of a Fratton Park friendly. It’s something we are actively looking to do and we are in discussions with clubs abroad, with one or two other options as well.

‘This year we will have the ability to play a home friendly, although it comes down to the opposition. That weekend, League One and League Two starts, so it reduces the pool of British teams you can play.

‘Also, while the Premier League doesn’t kick off until August 16, some 90 per cent of them are playing away in Asia or USA tournaments, which tends to happen these days.

‘We’re looking at how we can potentially bring in other opposition of a sufficient quality and standard which you need in that last game before the season starts.

‘If we cannot make that happen because we cannot get that opposition - which could well be international opposition - then we may need to look at an alternative away from Fratton Park.

‘However, the preference is certainly to make something happen on that date (August 2) at Fratton Park - and that is what we are actively working on at the moment, with a few potential opportunities.

‘It all comes down to making sure the quality of the game meets what the first-team require as part of their final preparation for the season.’

No Fratton Park friendly since July 2023

Fratton Park was unavailable to host pre-season last year, with the new South Stand television gantry being constructed and then delaying eventual annual pitch maintenance.

That meant all five of their summer friendlies took place away from home - the Hawks, Gosport, Bognor, Charlton and MK Dons.

Portsmouth pitch ‘will be ready’

However, Cullen is convinced the ‘pitch renovation’ will be finished in time to enable the Blues to host a pre-season fixture.

And that would represent a first Fratton Park friendly since losing 1-0 to Bristol City in July 2023, when a crowd of 7,986 attended the final match ahead of a campaign which yielded the League One title.

Cullen added: ‘The pitch will be ready for August 2. Last year we had the TV gantry works which delayed the pitch renovation.

‘However, from a pitch and stadium perspective, we are ready to go.’

