Conor Chaplin technically still has feet in both camps ahead of Pompey’s trip to Ipswich Town today

Pompey fans, fear not.

Conor Chaplin hasn’t been feeding any information back to parent club Ipswich Town ahead of today’s Championship game at Portman Road.

Not that we would ever suspect the Pompey loanee and Blues academy graduate of such treachery, given his unequivocal love for the Blues.

Nevertheless, it’s still good to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth, with Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna this week admitting he’s not spoken to the 28-year-old in the build-up to kick-off.

McKenna and Chaplin retain close bond

Both McKenna and Chaplin retain a close bond following two successive promotions together, despite the geographical distance that separates them at present. Meanwhile, after sanctioning his season-long loan move to Fratton Park, the Ipswich supremo admitted the popular forward was ‘one of the best people I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching and meeting.’

That friendship and connection helped McKenna’s side demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on their last Portman Road outing, with the Northern Irishman consulting the club favourite, who previously worked with then Blades boss Ruben Selles.

But no confidences have been exchanged in the week leading up to today’s fixture, with both player and manager mutually respecting the positions they now find themselves in ahead of such an important game for both sides.

Speaking in the build-up to the match - one that Chaplin cannot feature in due to the terms of his loan move - McKenna told the EADT: ‘I've not spoken to him this week, no.

‘I think that's probably fair because you don't want to ask any questions that would put him in a difficult spot.

‘Someone has told me he's not coming, but I'm sure he'll be watching the game from afar.’

Conor Chaplin is currently on a season-long loan at Pompey from Ipswich

McKenna’s respect for Pompey is clear

McKenna’s decision to temporarily cut contact with Chaplin - who has featured twice for the Blues since his transfer deadline day return - once again shows the respect he has for Pompey.

Indeed, the Ipswich boss had already outlined his admiration for the job opposite number John Mousinho has done at Pompey following his appointment in January 2023.

He told BBC Radio Suffolk: ‘He (Mousinho) has done very well. He's done an excellent job.

‘So yes, full credit to him. It’s sort of a club that we had a good rivalry for a while in League One and I think a club that have a really good fan base and a good atmosphere and a good history, so they're always an enjoyable club to compete against.

‘We've sort of followed their journey since we were in the same division and John's done a terrific job there taking them up and stabilising them last year and done it in a good manner.

‘So no, full credit to him. He's done excellently.’

