The Hungarian was handed a first Championship start in Pompey’s trip to Ipswich

John Mousinho admits his latest right-wing selection Mark Kosznovszky was played out of position at Ipswich.

Yet the head coach insists the Hungarian ‘deserved’ his first Championship start in place of more natural fit Florian Bianchini in the 2-1 defeat.

Kosznovszky was among five changes to the side which performed so dismally against Sheffield Wednesday, although his promotion from the bench, particularly into a wide area, was a surprise.

The attacking midfielder usually plays centrally, making his Blues debut against Reading in the Carabao Cup in the number 10 role.

According to Mousinho, the summer signing has operated on the right wing before during a career which recently included MTK Budapest, therefore wasn’t thrown into the deep end.

And he was pleased with Kosznovszky’s Portman Road showing in his fourth outing for Pompey.

Portsmouth boss: He deserved a shot

Mousinho told The News: ‘Mark has played a fair bit there and we decided to mix things up against Ipswich.

‘We haven't necessarily got the options we’d probably like in an ideal world with Franco, Murph and Harvey all out - and that takes away a lot of options that we do have.

‘Not including Bianchini was one of those decisions we made based on what we’ve seen over the past few weeks. Mark deserved to come into the side.

‘He’s been excellent in training and he’s been good when he’s come on as well, so I thought he deserved a shot.

‘His work-rate was absolutely superb on Saturday, Mark gives you everything and showed some real glimpses. Even playing out of position, I thought it was a good effort.’

Pompey forced into a reshuffle at Portman Road

Pompey were forced into a reshuffle in attacking areas with Conor Chaplin ineligible to face parent club Ipswich on Saturday.

That meant Adrian Segecic was switched from the right wing into the number 10 role, while Bianchini, who was on the left flank against the Owls, was dropped to the bench.

Loanee Florian Bianchini was overlooked for the right wing at Ipswich, with Mark Kosznovszky preferred. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Swansea loanee had previously started two matches on the right wing for the Blues - West Brom and Preston - and could easily have switched sides.

Meanwhile, Yang Minhyeok was presented with his first Championship start, occupying the left wing in place of Bianchini, who had disappointed against Sheffield Wednesday.

Indeed, that was a damning reflection on the Frenchman’s Pompey impact so far, having started four of their opening six Championship fixtures this season.

Portsmouth hit hard by injury to four wingers

Wings options are currently reduced through injury, with Josh Murphy (ankle), Franco Umeh (hamstring) and Callum Lang (hamstring) sidelined, Harvey Blair only recently returning to training from long-term injury.

In addition to Kosznovszky operating on the right, Mousinho has also started Lang, Devlin, Segecic and Bianchini in the role so far this term.

The versatile Devlin, who has been largely preferred at right-back by the head coach, started on the right against Reading in the Carabao Cup and also slotted in there having been introduced off the bench against Southampton.

The Blues host Watford on Wednesday night (7.45pm), with Mousinho hopeful Murphy will be able to return to the side - albeit on the left flank rather than the right.