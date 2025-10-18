John Mousinho has named his starting XI for tonight’s game against Leicester

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the team John Mousinho has named for tonight’s Championship game at Leicester City.

The Blues boss has gone with the same starting XI that knocked Middlesbrough off the top of the table ahead of the international break, with Conor Chaplin appearing set to keep his place out on the right-wing, John Swift operating in the No10 role and the in-form Minyeok Yang continuing to fill in for the injured Josh Murphy, who is again missing.

Makenzie Kirk’s inclusion on the bench is the only change to the match-day squad that beat Boro last time out, with Harvey Blair dropping out.

Injuries continue to have a hold on Mousinho’s options, with the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Nicolas Schmid and Callum Lang remaining on the sidelines with Murphy.

Despite these issues and that Fratton Park win against Middlesbrough, some fans have taken issue with the latest team.

Here’s what’s they’ve been saying on X ahead of kick-off (7.45pm).

Fans’ views on Pompey team v Leicester City

@jim_m8: Somebody tell Mous to just axe Swift altogether, put Sega 9Segecic) on and pop Blair on the bench.

@Dann_PFC: Hmm… would have started Segs wide and moved Chaplin central instead of Swift.

@_JLWilson: Surprised to see Segecic on the bench for the 3rd game on the spin, especially given he’s not been away with Australia during the international break.

@tinfoilhat401: Seggs for Swift and this lineup is PERFECT.

@NoahPfc: Personally would of started Segecic over Swift just to add a bit of energy to counter James and Ramsey but other than that it’s the best lineup we have available. Heart and delusion says 1-1.

@Roydini25: Hope I’m wrong, but it’s time for Swift and Bishop to sit out a match. Consistently poor performances still make no difference to their automatic selection! Prove me wrong, please!

@pfclogan: How is Swift starting?

@wayneharrispfc: Chaplin wide, not for me I like him central and advanced. That's where he plays his game, but JM is trying him on the right again. Keeping my eye on Pack tonight. As well as he's come back in, tonight is a different ball game. Needs to play very deep.

@noodleboyo: No Blair in squad. Where Bianchani? Stop playing Chaplin rw, won’t get best out of him there.

@xBenBr636x: I cannot believe John swift is starting.

@daniel_son79: Chaplin hooked on 60 again after being played out of position again.

