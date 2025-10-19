Pompey fans will have returned home in the early hours of Sunday morning with a smile on their faces after seeing the Blues pick up a well-deserved point at Leicester City.

The unusually late Saturday night kick-off time meant the Fratton faithful had to wait a bit longer than others to see their side back in action after the October international break.

Yet that delayed return was certainly worth it as John Mousinho’s troops secured a share of the spoils against a side that was operating at Premier League level last term.

John Swift proved to be Pompey’s hero as he cooly fired the ball past Foxes keeper Jakub Stolarczyk on 58 munutes to cancel out Aaron Ramsay’s 28th-minute opener.

Substitute Florian Bianchini had the chance to seal a famous victory in the closing stages as he failed to convert Terry Devlin’s delicious ball into the box from the right.

And while that would have seen the icing applied to the cake following a superb second-half performance, there won’t have been too many disgruntled supporters on the way back to the south coast, with a share of the spoils at the King Power Stadium a more than decent result.

3,392 Pompey fans were on hand to witness events unfold in Leicester - the Blues’ first visit there since New Year’s Eve 2011.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know from our excellent pictures taken on the night.

