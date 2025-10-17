Milan Mandaric’s former clubs Pompey and Leicester meet on Saturday evening in the Championship

Leicester and Pompey are to stage a touching tribute to former owner Milan Mandaric.

The Kings Power Stadium will welcome John Mousinho’s men on Saturday night, marking the first game for either club since the passing of the 87-year-old.

His funeral was held in Belgrade on Tuesday and the meeting of his former clubs this weekend represents a fitting occasion, especially considering the immense affection for Mandaric shared by both sets of supporters.

Pompey and Leicester fans will be paying tribute to former owner Milan Mandaric in the coming week. | The News Portsmouth

With fans keen to pay their respects, plans are being finalised to commemorate him in Saturday's Championship game - and for Pompey’s next Fratton Park fixture on Tuesday.

Minute’s applause at Leicester

A minute’s applause will be held before Saturday’s kick-off, viewed as more appropriate than a minute’s silence, with a photograph of Mandaric to be portrayed on Leicester’s big screen.

In addition, Foxes players are to wear black armbands, with Pompey in talks over getting permission to also follow suit, although that is anticipated to be a formality considering the circumstances.

Milan Mandaric and manager Harry Redknapp celebrate Pompey's promotion to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade in May 2005. Picture: Steve Reid | Steve Reid

For the Blues, it represents a tough fixture against a side placed third in the Championship, yet the tribute to Mandaric will form an emotional backdrop for both sets of supporters.

Having sold Pompey to Sacha Gaydamak in September 2006, the Serb subsequently became Leicester’s owner in February 2007 and remained there for three-and-a-half years, winning the League One title 2008-09.

Fratton Park tribute against Coventry

Fratton Park will have the opportunity to pay its own tribute on Tuesday night with the visit of high-flying Coventry.

The Blues have invited Mandaric’s two daughters to attend the Championship encounter, although both have now returned to America having come to Europe for their father’s funeral.

Armbands are again planned to be worn by Pompey’s players, provided permission is granted, with a minute’s applause scheduled to take place before kick-off.

The Blues’ match-day programme will also contain tributes written by regular contributors Johnny Moore and Steve Bone.

In addition, a number of Fratton Park staff who worked with Mandaric during his seven years at the club will be present as guests.

And, no doubt, there will once again be a rendition of the ‘There’s only one Milan’ song which the former owner and chairman revelled in during his memorable south-coast stay.

